Immigrants often are entrepreneurs and contribute significantly to local economies, creating jobs, spending locally and paying taxes. Immigrant entrepreneurs pay taxes. They open opportunities for new jobs. They increase our cultural richness. They make up over 25 percent of new businesses started last year in the U.S.
Entrepreneurship is the fastest path out of poverty, according to the Kauffman Foundation. Immigrants contributed to 28 percent of the population growth in the United States between 2016 and 2017. Between 2016 and 2017, the number of immigrant homeowners grew by 4.6 percent, from 9.1 million to 9.5 million.
Here’s what is happening in Colorado, the Denver Post reported: “The $684 million of revenues of Colorado immigrant businesses were determined using revenues from 2006 through 2010, represents 7 percent of earnings for all small businesses in Colorado. The report found there are just more than 13,000 immigrant-owned firms in the state. That accounts for 11 percent of all small businesses in Colorado. Immigrants make up 11.7 percent of the Colorado workforce, according to the study.”
In Arizona, immigrant entrepreneurs create billions in business revenue. Immigrant business owners made up more than a fifth of all self-employed people in Arizona in 2015.
The New American Economy says that immigrants have had a $2.8 billion impact on the Texas economy. “There is an enormous benefit to the United States and to Texas. There are over 600,000 people here in Texas alone that are employed by immigrant entrepreneurs.”
The U.S. economy has benefited from immigrants in countless ways, such as entrepreneurship, taxes, spending power, filling temporary and permanent position across the entire skills spectrum and revitalizing local economies. Immigrants are and will be the growth factor in the U.S. economy.
What about New Mexico? Immigrant entrepreneurs represent more than one in seven business owners in New Mexico, according to the New American Economy. The 15,224 immigrant business owners accounted for 15 percent of all self-employed New Mexico residents in 2015 and generated $375.1 million in business income. One in eight workers in New Mexico is an immigrant, together making up a vital part of the state’s labor force across all industries.
AT&T, Big Lots, Colgate, eBay, Tesla, Pfizer, Capital One, Google, Kraft Foods are a few examples of companies founded by immigrants. Over 45 percent of the companies listed on Fortune’s 500 largest companies were founded by immigrants or their children. Steve Jobs’ Syrian father was an immigrant. Sixty percent of the most highly valued tech companies were co-founded by first- or second-generation immigrants.
According to the New American Economy, 3.2 million immigrants run their own businesses, making up one in every five entrepreneurs in the United States. Immigrant-owned businesses employ almost 8 million American workers and generate $1.3 trillion in total sales.
These facts are surprising. Knowing them raises our awareness of the importance of immigrants to our economy. Immigrants increase our tax revenues, add to wealth creation and diversify and to our declining population. Like all entrepreneurs, they take risks, finance their businesses using family resources, employ workers and work hard. They devote themselves to success for themselves, their families, their customers and the community. Some say they are competition — as are Home Depot, Burger King and Albertsons to local businesses.
What is worrisome is that the avenues to enter the country have been significantly closed. It’s a trend that threatens the entrepreneurial spirit. If it continues, the United States will ultimately fall behind other countries.
Bob Gallatin and Tom Aageson both live in Santa Fe.