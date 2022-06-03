As Americans pull up to the gas pump these days, a sense of despair sets in, knowing that they will be paying a higher price to fill up their cars than ever before. The cost to commute to work or drive kids to school is now something that Americans have to juggle along with other necessary expenses. There are many reasons why we are in this costly position today, but the big question on the minds of millions of people is how we get back to where we were only a few short years ago. The answer is simple: unlock American resources.
Americans are facing a dire cost of living crisis, due in large part to increasing energy costs. Gas prices have gone up almost every month since President Joe Biden took office and 24 percent of Americans say they have reduced or gone without basic necessities so they could pay their energy bill last month. These costs come while we increased our imports of Russian oil by 160 percent in the first year of Biden’s presidency. None of these trends are sustainable.
America is home to vast natural resources that can meet our energy needs and lower prices without having to rely on our foreign adversaries, dictators and despots. However, Congressional Democrats are refusing to take meaningful action to address the crisis we face.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy created the Energy, Climate, and Conservation Task Force to help identify and develop policy solutions to promote American energy and jobs, and to protect the country from Biden’s anti-American energy agenda. House Republicans have real solutions that will get the government out of the way so that the private sector can meet our energy and resource needs while at the same time lowering prices, ensuring energy security and putting us back on a path to helping lower global emissions. Under the successful energy policies of former President Donald Trump, U.S. emissions went down over his four years in office. In contrast, emissions went up over 6 percent during Biden’s first year in office. Republicans know how to achieve the balance of a booming economy that supports low energy costs and contributes to lower global emissions.
This includes legislation like the American Energy Independence from Russia Act. This bill would reverse many of the failed policy choices of the Biden administration that have caused prices to rise. That means reauthorizing the Keystone XL Pipeline, prohibiting the cancellation of energy lease sales without congressional approval and requiring congressional approval for withdrawing any federal lands from mineral development.
In addition, the bill requires the president to create an energy security plan that analyzes current energy production and imports while offering proposals on how to increase domestic energy production.
These solutions are shaped from Republican members meeting with local stakeholders in places in like Hobbs. Hobbs is at the epicenter of the Permian Basin and surrounded by federal lands, where the actions of the Biden administration to restrict oil and natural gas production are felt most. In addition, New Mexico is the second largest oil and natural gas producing state in the country, employing over 100,000 people, and 40 percent of our state budget comes from oil and natural gas revenues.
While in Hobbs, Republican members met with energy producers, service providers, conservation groups, community leaders, and local elected officials to discuss the state of American energy policy. Each person spoke of the heavy hand of the federal government standing in the way of production and innovation and the need to roll back executive overreach by federal agencies in this administration. This constituent feedback, along with others from around the country, will be the foundation of policy-making decisions to help prepare the Republican Party when it regains a House majority and to reset our energy policy to serve Americans.
Increased energy costs for American families and increased dependence on adversarial nations does not have to be the new normal. We can once again be energy dominant, sharing our bounty to ensure the security of our allies and helping developing nations as they seek to bring their people out of energy insecurity and poverty.
Our vast abundance should once again be responsibly harnessed to drastically lower costs for the average American. Informed by the experiences and insight of thousands of working families, House Republicans are committed to enacting legislation that unleashes America’s abundant natural resources.