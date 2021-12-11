Let’s call a spade a spade.
- The attack on the Capitol Jan. 6, 2020, was an insurrection. Those who planned and executed it committed treason and should be tried as traitors. We can start with the little guys and work our way up. Right now, those who planned it see very little to be concerned about. When did Americans become so wishy-washy?
- Tearing down the obelisk on Santa Fe Plaza was a crime against a federal monument and should be sent to a federal court.
- COVID-19 is an international health crisis, not a political one. Those who believe otherwise should agree to go together away from those who are trying to defeat COVID-19. Teachers, health professionals and anyone who agrees with them can go with them. Unvaccinated individuals should be put on the bottom of the health care systems list. Vaccinated individuals should not have to put their health care on hold or be threatened with not being treated for heart attacks, accidents and such because hospital beds are full of the unvaccinated.
- Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a liar and betrayer. He seems to believe, like many people, that he is more important than anyone else. He betrayed his team and teams he played against. A $14,000 fine? Guess he’s just too valuable and doesn’t have to play by the rules or have to worry about consequences. An appropriate fine would have been at least a million dollars. He can afford it.
- Kenosha, Wis., shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is certainly not a victim (poor boy). He chose to go to Kenosha with a dangerous weapon to “defend” it? What business was it of his? Does he believe we should go to civilian law enforcement? Maybe defund the real police? Again, no consequences.
- Critical Race Theory is teaching factual historical truth. Why is anyone afraid of that? I truly wish someone would come up with a less threatening name (maybe “history” or “social studies”?). We can only learn from the past, but we have to know and understand the past, not someone’s skewed version of it.
