The Declaration of Independence dissolved America’s ties with his Royal Highness of Great Britain, with the determination to never to be governed by any individuals other than those elected by “we the people.”

Eleven years later, our forefathers secured that freedom on the battlefield and codified the moral vision of our country in the Constitution of the United States.

The cardinal principle of that Constitution was “liberty for all,” which was later upheld at great cost by the in the Civil War. Blood was shed to ensure the moral intent of this country.

Dudley Hafner of Santa Fe is the retired CEO of the American Heart Association.