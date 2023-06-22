 Thanks for the recent article on the important role midwives can play in caring for pregnant women and delivering babies ("Midwives seek to expand in New Mexico," June 21). As the article states, the United States is not doing a good job of using qualified midwives.

Some countries have clearly demonstrated well-trained midwives can provide safe and high-quality care for mothers and babies. In England, for instance, skilled midwives have provided excellent care for decades; they deliver a substantial number of babies every year.

In the United States, Parkland Hospital in Dallas has a long history of using qualified midwives to provide prenatal, labor, delivery and postpartum care. Parkland has one of the largest labor-and-delivery programs in the country.

Pamela Harper holds a master's degree in public health from Columbia University. She worked for over 30 years in women's and infant health. She lives in Santa Fe.