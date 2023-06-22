Thanks for the recent article on the important role midwives can play in caring for pregnant women and delivering babies ("Midwives seek to expand in New Mexico," June 21). As the article states, the United States is not doing a good job of using qualified midwives.
Some countries have clearly demonstrated well-trained midwives can provide safe and high-quality care for mothers and babies. In England, for instance, skilled midwives have provided excellent care for decades; they deliver a substantial number of babies every year.
In the United States, Parkland Hospital in Dallas has a long history of using qualified midwives to provide prenatal, labor, delivery and postpartum care. Parkland has one of the largest labor-and-delivery programs in the country.
Studies have shown that qualified midwives can safely deliver babies and care for pregnant women. But it’s important to remember midwives typically do not care for women at high risk of pregnancy complications. Those women are best served by providers who can deliver the specialized services needed to yield the best outcome.
It’s also important for readers to know that not all midwives are created equal; the article did not make it clear that there are different kinds of midwives with different levels of training and experience. The most qualified midwives are certified nurse-midwives and certified midwives, both of which require graduate-level training. Nurse practitioners with specialized training can also be highly qualified.
It is essential that midwives have a relationship with physicians and emergency services that are accessible and close by.
Some pregnancy complications, such as hemorrhage, can develop quickly and with little warning, so women need to be able to access emergency care immediately. Midwives affiliated with hospitals are routinely connected to such services. But home deliveries can be a different matter, possibly posing greater risks for the woman and baby.
Pamela Harper holds a master's degree in public health from Columbia University. She worked for over 30 years in women's and infant health. She lives in Santa Fe.