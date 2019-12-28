President Woodrow Wilson’s rationale for invading Russia in 1918 to try to overthrow the Bolsheviks was to keep Russia in World War I, a rationale that collapsed when the war ended, while thousands of our troops remained.
They were part of some 255,000 troops from 14 capitalist nations invading Russia to overthrow its revolution. They were allied to reactionary White Russian troops who murdered well over 100,000 Jews. We then refused to even recognize the communist regime, an act of obvious hostility, until 1933 under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. During World War II, we were allied with the Russians, but already in 1941, Henry Luce, publisher of Life, Time and Fortune, opined that “the American Century” had dawned and we would dominate the world.
In 1945, President Harry Truman was informed of the atomic project and opined that if the bomb worked, “I’ll certainly have a hammer on those boys,” alluding to the Russians. He used the atomic bombs unnecessarily against Japan.
In his memoirs (I Was There), Adm. William D. Leahy, Truman’s chief of staff, condemned dropping “this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima” which was “of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender.”
Fleet Adm. Chester W. Nimitz, commander in chief of the Pacific Fleet, stated on Oct. 5, 1945: “The Japanese had, in fact, already sued for peace before the atomic age. … The atomic bomb played no decisive part … in the defeat of Japan.”
President Dwight D. Eisenhower, in his memoirs, concurred. The bombs were dropped, as Truman’s secretary of state, James Byrnes, told an interviewer, because “we wanted to get through with the Japanese phase of the war before the Russians came in.” So Truman started the Cold War in part to deny the Soviet Union the unwilling but controlled countries on its borders that had been overrun throughout the 20th century.
What we wanted, and got, was world dominion. One of its purposes was to preserve global capitalism, which had been morally challenged by Nazi Germany, fascist Italy and imperial Japan, all being capitalist powers.
In 1947, the Truman Doctrine asserted the right of the United States to intervene anywhere globally to suppress revolution. And we did, overthrowing populist regimes in Iran, Congo and several Latin American countries. We became the unchallenged dominant world power with hundreds of bases abroad.
Shortly before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Secretary of State James Baker, in 1990, promised Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that if he allowed East Germany to be reunited with West Germany (which would extend NATO), NATO would not move an additional “one inch eastward.” President Bill Clinton broke that promise in 1999 by extending NATO to Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary — despite being warned by our foremost Russian expert, George F. Kennan, in 1998 that such an expansion would be “the beginning of a new Cold War. … I think it is a tragic mistake.”
While Russia was being ruled by our drunken puppet, Boris Yeltsin (1991-99), there was no problem. President George W. Bush added Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. President Barack Obama added Albania and Croatia and intended to add Ukraine (thereby surrounding Russia in the West) in 2014, when President Putin struck back — by invading Ukraine and interfering in our 2016 elections.
This meant that, from being a victim starting in 1918, Russia became the aggressor and now is expanding in the Middle East. The U.S. has become the victim of Russian aggression. Not that we didn’t more than ask for it.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.