The United Nations should soon (perhaps over the objections of United States and China) convene a board of inquiry into the coronavirus and its COVID-19 pandemic, as allowed by its charter under the International Court of Justice, with the legal powers of a tribunal, to examine how it started, who started it and when, who is benefiting economically, and whether it biological warfare, some freak of nature or a “predictable accident,” as described by University of Illinois law professor Francis A. Boyle.
The medical implication (not the legal) strategies are for the World Health Organization and the health ministries in affected nations. Fully resolving such matters requires interrogatory or subpoena powers. This idea should be considered by the secretary general, his legal staff and the joint opinions of the other United Nations undersecretary generals.
Here are some things to consider: What mitigated the effects of the virus? Early on, Czech Republic officials mandated that everyone wear a mask, and it has had many fewer deaths than Italy, China or Iran. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a former state Department of Health secretary, and current Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel have put together fierce restrictions that I believe have kept our cases and death toll down.
Our statistics are way below those of Texas, on a per capita basis, and substantially lower than those of Utah, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber has been attentive to these concerns as well, with ensuing lower statistics.
Ostensibly, the impact of the virus is winding down in China, and certainly the South Koreans and the Czechs have done the best job to curtail the effects of coronavirus and its disease, COVID-19, to date.
I spoke at length recently with former U.N. Ambassador and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson about the idea for a secretary general’s Pandemic Board of Inquiry. Normal courts have some of the powers to address these matters, if the U.N.’s participation is not forthcoming.
Clearly, the global situation requires definite and decisive further action, but the secretary general does need time to consider how to move forward. Richardson recalled the period in 2004 when Kofi Annan defied the Security Council concerning the (lack of) grounds for prosecuting the Iraq War. From the the Guardian: “Iraq war was illegal and breached U.N. charter, says Annan.”
Richardson and I both wondered whether the Trump administration would support creating a Pandemic Board of Inquiry, given the U.S. history with biological weapons. Even WHO is not autonomous, with $200 million contributed last year by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Many questions remain. I am only one person with an idea to deal with pressing legal pandemic questions.
Stephen Fox is a longtime Santa Fe business owner.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.