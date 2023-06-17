In June 2021, the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act went into effect, authorizing medical aid in dying in New Mexico. This followed four years of debate and rulings in the New Mexico judicial system and then three legislative sessions over five years. During those nine years, supporters worked tirelessly on education, outreach and advocacy.

On this second anniversary, it seems timely to provide a brief update about how implementation of the law is progressing, and more broadly, how more New Mexicans are learning about their right to self-determination, the importance of advance care planning and the range of end-of-life options, including medical aid in dying.

As a reminder, medical aid in dying is the practice that allows a terminally ill person with less than six months to live the opportunity to request a prescription for medications that will peacefully end their life — if and when they choose. In addition to the six-month prognosis, eligibility includes being at least 18 years of age, a New Mexico resident, having the capacity/ability to make an informed health care decision and being able to self-administer the medications.

Barak Wolff of Tesuque is a founding board member and chairman of End of Life Options New Mexico. A longtime public health leader, he has served for the last 19 years as an analyst for the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee during sessions of the Legislature.