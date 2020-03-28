I was listening to my short-wave radio — an Icom communications receiver — late in the evening on Thursday, Feb. 13. Two women from China were talking in English about the virus of winter 2020. They came in loud and clear, even though thousands of miles away, and discussed what people should do while living at home. I took notes on what they said:
- It is important to stay home during the virus outbreak.
- Practice calligraphy to slow down your thoughts.
- Have your mind in the kitchen and cook something you like.
- Do yoga.
- Listen to classical music.
- Do Tai Chi. And it may be boring for young people who want to play basketball, but it is better to be inside.
- Practice breathing slowly.
- Sing songs when doing dishes. My husband sings songs when doing dishes and it annoys my ears! But I am happy he is safe.
- We are lucky to be with family and we think about the doctors and nurses out there fighting the virus.
We are not alone, and many other people in the world are thinking our thoughts and facing the same challenges.
