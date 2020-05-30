The oil and gas industry is one chapter in our state’s story, and it’s time to turn the page. The next chapter will be filled with sustainable efforts to diversify our state’s economy, with outdoor recreation playing the lead role.
Before the coronavirus pandemic and oil crash shifted our focus and challenged our hopes, Congress was close to fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund, as well as passing the Great American Outdoors Act. Combined, this legislation features the best of New Mexico — our beautiful public lands and the 33,500 jobs supporting the outdoor recreation industry. These jobs are not only key to our long-term economic prosperity, but to our immediate economic recovery following COVID.
The outdoor recreation industry in New Mexico is responsible for $1.2 million in direct economic impact. It’s an economy all its own, growing twice as fast as the state’s GDP. In early March, there was bipartisan momentum in Congress, including outspoken support from President Donald Trump, to fund the land and water fund. Every dollar spent on that fund, none of which comes from taxpayers, has a $4 economic return. It’s the soundest investment we can make in our future.
Hiking, cycling, boating, fishing (did you know that the San Juan River is famous among anglers worldwide?), hunting (Unit 2B where we live is the best mule deer hunting in the Southwest!), camping, climbing and so much more — this is our future. Locals and visitors alike want to spend their dollars in places where clean air, water, mountains, deserts and wildlife abound. This is what New Mexico should be known for, this is what the Land and Water Conservation Fund has supported for more than 50 years. No tourist ever came to New Mexico to look at a gas well.
Sen. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján have always supported a diverse economy, and I’m proud of the work of our entire delegation, including Reps. Deb Haaland and Xochitl Torres Small, to boost outdoor recreation. It’s time for Congress to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and it’s time to pass the Great American Outdoors Act.
Our ranch is in the heart of oil and gas country. Daily we see the impact to the land, our wildlife and our health. For too long we have relied on a single industry whose busts are as inevitable as its booms, and those busts mean significant cuts that hurt kids and families across New Mexico. We must change our story and start a bright, new chapter.
