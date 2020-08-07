President Donald Trump has helped steer the nation in the right direction over the past three years, especially on some of the most important issues facing New Mexico today. Trump has kept his promises to rebuild our military, unleash our nation’s energy potential and build the greatest economy in the world.
Despite the pandemic and despite the challenges we are facing as a nation, Trump’s policies are the reasons we are witnessing the great American comeback. The president’s top priorities have always been the hardworking middle class and entrepreneurs across the country and the safety of every American.
Growing up the youngest of eight kids with a single mother to building a small business from nothing, I know that the most important thing is for government to play a strategic but limited role in our lives. I have seen firsthand Trump’s passion for our nation and for the role government should have. On July 9, the president signed an executive order launching the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative to ensure that our communities across the country could have better access to the educational and economic opportunities we all need to succeed.
Since the president took office, New Mexico has added over 41,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent before the pandemic. Middle- class taxpayers in New Mexico have saved nearly $1,400 thanks to Trump’s tax plan and we should expect to see thousands of more jobs too. Those savings and jobs are on the chopping block if former Vice President Joe Biden becomes president.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls those savings “crumbs.” As a business owner, I know those “crumbs” help keep more money in the pockets of our people. That’s the difference between career politicians like Pelosi and Biden who do not understand what we all go through every day to make life work. Trump, on the other hand, understands what it takes to get an economy moving and that we can’t overburden American families and small businesses with more taxes and more regulation.
Meanwhile, Biden says that the “first thing” on his agenda would be to “eliminate the president’s tax cut.” Biden’s “Build Back Better” radical agenda has a $4 trillion price tag and it would raise taxes on all Americans. The independent Tax Foundation says his plan would kill nearly 600,000 jobs.
Biden’s agenda does not end with the tax code. The “fundamental transformation” he wants to bring would decimate the energy industry. In New Mexico, energy contributes over $11 billion to our economy. We have become a top 10 energy producer through our production of crude oil, coal and natural gas.
Oil, gas and coal provide our state with over 105,000 good jobs. A fracking ban would kill 142,000 jobs in New Mexico and cost our economy $86 billion in GDP through 2025. A Biden presidency and his Green New Deal would cost $93 trillion dollars — that’s $47,000 for every New Mexico household — and twould threaten the progress our nation is making toward energy independence.
Trump has also helped rebuild the strongest military force in the world. New Mexico is home to Air Force, Army and strategic national security installations that play a critical role in America’s national defense. Trump has overseen three historic National Defense Authorization Acts to fortify our military, his signing of the Veterans Affairs MISSION Act will revolutionize the VA System, and he secured a record $8.6 billion for mental health services with the goal of ending veteran suicide.
Biden would go back to the failed Obama-era policies that prop up communist regimes in China and in our own hemisphere. Even former Defense Secretary Bob Gates, who served during the Obama administration, wrote in his memoir that Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”
The choice is clear; we can’t afford Biden’s radical agenda. Meanwhile, we can trust that Trump will rebuild our economy, deliver on his promise to make our nation energy independent and fight to protect every hardworking American.
John Sanchez served as the 29th lieutenant governor of New Mexico from 2011-19.
