President Donald Trump has achieved the unthinkable in Syria: He’s driven a NATO ally into the arms of Russia and abandoned our longtime Syrian allies, the Kurds. Critics argue his ad-hoc diplomacy stems from ignorance, but the record shows he likely knows exactly what he’s doing.
There’s a pretext, but look beneath the comb-over and you see everything this would-be oligarch says or does benefits Vladimir Putin. Trump’s “America First” agenda has served as ideal cover for Russia’s asset in the White House.
Now, 1,000-plus days into his presidency, it’s long past time Americans surveyed the totality of the damage Trump has wreaked on the United States and on our standing in the world.
Here’s just some of what he’s done since Jan. 20, 2017:
By pulling the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he vacated our seat at the table on Asian trade. A similar abdication of scientific leadership came when he withdrew from the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Within weeks of taking office, he attacked NATO, the most important check on Russian influence in history, on the pretext our allies “owe” us for our military protection; and he applauds the U.K.’s Brexiteers who would dismantle the economic solidarity of the European Union.
He’s gutted the State Department, leaving vacancies unfilled at the highest levels, which mutes our nation’s voice across the globe. In Ukraine, this gutting aided his threat to withhold military aid to a fledgling democracy trying to stand up to Russia.
He has dismantled the federal government’s civil service, the nation’s institutional memory, under the guise of rooting out the so-called “deep state” — driving some of our best scientists from government.
Since before his presidency began, his “fake news” mantra has undermined trust in a free press. Among his Fox News-loving base, his “fake news” claim continues to inoculate him from criticism of his lies and flip-flops.
He has picked fights with Canada and Mexico, our most important trading partners. He initiated a destructive tariff war with China, which threatens to throw the U.S. and our allies into recession. Meanwhile, American farmers denied their biggest foreign market face bankruptcy.
In the Middle East, Trump abandoned America’s “fair broker” role in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, backed the Saudis to the exclusion of other regional U.S. allies and, most importantly, pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal over imaginary treaty violations.
Even the farcical Greenland kerfuffle had the effect of alienating longtime ally Denmark, which since 1941 has allowed the U.S. to operate a military installation there. Within days of being told “Greenland is not for sale,” Trump petitioned our allies to allow Russia to rejoin the G-7.
At home, he emboldened white supremacists (“good people on both sides”). His normalization of hatred against minorities and abuse of migrants is ripping the social and moral fabric of American society.
Trump’s tax cut increased destabilizing income inequality as middle-class wages remain stagnant and jobs continue to disappear. Trump has done little to benefit even his own base, working-class whites, beyond assuring them that when the race war he’s stoking begins, they’ll still have their assault weapons.
Lastly, he has done nothing to heed repeated warnings that the Russians are still targeting the U.S. election system.
The pattern is clear. The monkey-wrenching Donald Trump is doing to the U.S. is systematic and being waged on a remarkably broad front. The damage he does daily to the nation, its economy, its government, its standing in the world and how Americans relate to one another will take a generation or more to repair.
We can only hope that before Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, the 45th president and his family will have been forced from public life — hopefully to relocate to Trump Tower Moscow — which, when built, will deserve its own special footnote in world history.
Dan Vukelich is a retired reporter and editor in Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.