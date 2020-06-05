The coronavirus pandemic has touched every aspect of American life. Social-distancing guidelines have changed the way we work, shop, educate and interact with one another. Politics — a field so reliant on human-to-human contact — is not immune to these changes, and politicians and their campaigns have had to adapt to our ever-shifting circumstances.
Trump Victory — the Trump Campaign and Republican National Committee’s joint reelection effort — has done more than just adapt. We have modernized and streamlined our operation. In the 24 hours after President Donald Trump announced unprecedented travel restrictions to save American lives, our massive campaign apparatus shifted all activities online.
This transition sounds like a complex and logistically challenging endeavor. In fact, unlike Joe Biden’s valiant four-day effort to set up Skype in his basement and his recent failed virtual rally in Florida, it was totally seamless.
Trump Victory recently hired a new wave of staffers that will be deployed to battleground states across the country. With these additional 300 hires, our national field staff has ballooned to more than 1,100 strong nationwide, with a 1.2 million strong volunteer army and a $350 million data operation to drive our ground game.
Across the country, our team is ready to work to reelect Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot. Trump Victory is running circles around Biden on everything that counts, including staff hires, fundraising and virtual campaigning.
During our first entirely virtual National Week of Training and National Day of Action in March, thousands of dedicated volunteers made over 3.1 million calls across the country. Throughout America, Trump supporters are adapting to politics in the age of coronavirus, connecting with voters from the comfort of their homes and spreading Trump’s promises made, promises kept agenda.
In New Mexico, a state Biden’s campaign has deemed irrelevant, our Trump Victory team has never been stronger. New Mexico Trump Victory volunteers, along with volunteers across the country, have worked tirelessly in their efforts to reelect Trump. During our most recent National Week of Action, Trump Victory made an unprecedented voter contact push, connecting with over 200,000 voters in New Mexico. Meanwhile across the country, the Trump Victory team made 10 million voter contacts nationally.
The Trump Victory team has made over 500,000 contacts in New Mexico since going all virtual, along with hosting virtual TVLIs to encourage volunteers and help train them. And with top surrogates like RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaking directly with our supporters in New Mexico, our team has never been more excited to keep this momentum going. Team Trump will help flip the great state of New Mexico for the president and other federal and state races.
Trump Victory’s transition away from an in-person ground game to online campaigning has been a roaring success, both here in New Mexico and across the country. How? Because even before coronavirus arrived in America and turned life upside down, the Trump campaign was already the biggest, best, and earliest campaign in American political history.
The GOP’s dominance over the Democrats is also evidenced by a sharp contrast in enthusiasm. On President Trump’s side, we see thousands of rally attendees waiting outside arenas for days at a time and record-breaking Super Tuesday turnout. On the left, a recent poll showed devastatingly low levels of enthusiasm among Democrats for Joe Biden’s anemic farewell tour of a campaign.
By every measure, President Trump and the Republican party are lightyears ahead of the Democrats. This seamless transition to virtual campaigning, in full adherence to CDC guidelines, is just the latest proof of the GOP’s organizational advantage.
While Biden may not think New Mexico is important this November, our army of volunteers in New Mexico and Republicans across the nation are fired up, and we are well positioned to reelect Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot. Sleepy Joe and his campaign simply do not have the enthusiasm, fundraising or operation to match the Trump Victory team. We are the campaign of the 21st century.
Tommy Hicks is a co-chairman of the Republican National Committee. For more opinions about elections, read the state GOP's reaction to the Tuesday primary online.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.