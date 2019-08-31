Our president’s shortcomings racked into hyper-focus for me recently. I watched video of him in the Oval Office receiving Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad. For a man who prides himself on his turn as a TV reality star, he seems to know nothing about how to craft an ordinary presidential photo op, let alone how to pay tribute to a courageous woman.
It may not be the very worst example of his clumsy, inappropriate behavior, but it was sadly illuminating to watch.
The scene was this: The president sat, shoulders hunched over his desk facing the camera. His demeanor said bored, and indeed his actions soon reinforced that he was totally disengaged. Murad, along with about a dozen other visitors, stood behind the seated president. She addressed most of her comments to the top of his head, while his response was a bobble-headed nod. After she described how her mother and six brothers had been murdered by the Islamic State, the president perked up to slightly swivel toward her and ask, “And where are they today?”
“Where are they today?!”
Yes. That was what the 45th president of the United States asked the Nobel Peace Prize winner, who had just explained that she and other young women in her family were taken into sexual slavery after seeing her family massacred. An incredulous-looking Murad told him they are buried in a mass grave in Sinjar.
“Oh yes. I know that area well. Very tough.”
I thought, “Yes, Mr. President, mass graves tend to be in tough neighborhoods.”
And still she persisted. She briefly described the horrors of rape and sex trafficking she endured, her escape and her efforts to return to her Iraqi home. Earnestly, she rushed to tell him of her efforts to help other Yazidi women. And haltingly she directly asked for his intercession. He suggested he would look into it “strongly.”
Then offhandedly, with just the slightest inference of astonishment, he said, “So you have a Nobel? They gave it to you for what reason?”
What reason?
Looking incredulous again, she paused just a beat — as the unasked question, “Are you serious?” — hung in the air. Then she patiently explained — again — that after the horrors she has endured she is battling to advocate for other Yazidi women, hopeful to safely return to their home in Iraq.
Yes, this is a true account and it happened in July at the White House. But, no, it did not dominate the news; it did not derail the president’s political life. That is the overarching tragedy of this. These types of behaviors — and far worse — have become so common with our president that we are no longer even surprised. Behaviors that should embarrass all Americans, alarm our national leaders and horrify international observers have become commonplace. The episodes are so regular that we’ve become numb to them — and so frequent that before we can react there’s a cascade of more gaffes and insults.
Recently, the president has demeaned four congresswomen of color, denigrated a long-serving African American congressman and an entire American city. Then he boasted with unverifiable stories about his self-proclaimed generosity in the aftermath of 9/11. But somehow, it is the abashed face of the earnest Nadia Murad that stays in my mind.
I see her dire pleas and immeasurable courage brushed aside by a dismissive president. It’s all too easy to see these actions as the president “just being himself.” But we must not let indifference and vitriol become the new normal for the American president or the American people. We are better than this. We must be.
Karen Foss is a Santa Fe resident who retired as news anchor from KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, in 2006.