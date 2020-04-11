Today an ill-prepared country is in the midst of a pandemic that President Donald Trump blames on a former president, knowing that his team had been briefed in 2017 by the Obama staff on requirements if faced with a pandemic.
Moreover, in mid-December, the president received classified memorandums from the intelligence services warning of an imminent global pandemic. Despite growing evidence explained in daily White House briefings in January, Trump continued to publicly deny any threats to the U.S.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar found Trump unresponsive during the critical early phase of what became a pandemic. The president’s denial cost federal agencies valuable time to prepare for corrective action and continues to impede an international strategy by the World Health Organization.
As a result of early missed opportunities, the infection rate in the United States (when this was written) currently doubles every three days. The president’s inaction and his refusal to accept facts make clear his unwillingness to accept any reality that might harm his reelection, even if it creates a threat to our country’s security.
Trump has created a scaffold for his specious behavior by his alliance with Fox News. Starting from the day he announced his campaign for president, he made the free press his adversary. He sees the Fourth Estate and its ability to inform the public and its capacity to report and advocate issues as a danger to his political agenda.
His attempts to assuage the First Amendment of our Constitution speak clearly of his disregard for the bulwarks of our liberties.
The 2020 race has major issues for voters to consider when they go to the polls Nov. 2. America’s safety is the key issue that must be addressed before all others, and that takes unparalleled and diligent leadership.
Unfortunately, this administration continues to demonstrate a careless disregard for the country’s intelligence community, and that started well before his callous dismissal of the pandemic.
Sally Yates, acting attorney general, was the first victim of Trump’s displeasure with the intelligence services. Her ouster came because she refused to defend Trump’s order to ban entry of Muslim immigrants. Another indication of the president’s disrespect for America’s intelligence services was the firing of FBI Director James Comey for a lack of a personal loyalty statement.
Trump then told Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak the firing took pressure off the Russian investigation. Trump publicly voiced his displeasure that Attorney General Jeff Sessions refused to oversee the Mueller investigation and later fired Sessions for being disloyal.
Russian interference in the 2020 elections has been affirmed by the CIA and dismissed by the president. The Mueller report clearly states Russia interfered in 2016 elections. This was rejected out of hand by Trump.
According to a March 6 report, Attorney General William Barr was directed by the president to find material to discredit the Mueller report in an effort to strengthen Trump’s 2020 campaign message.
Trump’s effort to bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and thereby risk the security of an American ally is another example of his disregard of our intelligence community’s expertise and his oath of office. On April 3, the president fired Inspector General Michael Atkinson for protecting the Ukraine whistleblower.
On Feb. 21, the House Committee on Intelligence was briefed on Russia interference in the 2020 election by the acting director of the National Security Agency, Joseph Maguire. Maguire was removed by Trump because the report had not been cleared by the White House. Trump considered this an act of disloyalty and was angry that the information would weaponize his political enemies.
The appointment of Richard Grenell as Maguire’s replacement is Trump’s effort to use our country’s intelligence services for political purposes. In a March 3 news conference, Trump made it clear he does not tolerate any discussion of Russia’s meddling in U.S. elections. Trump’s refusal to accept intelligence agencies reports has become so polarizing that a number of career officers have resigned in protest.
Now Grenell has been directed by the White House to conduct a review of agency personnel. In today’s political climate, this translates as an effort to remove staff viewed as not being loyal to Trump. A review is needed, but certainly not for political purposes.
I started this piece about Trump’s dismissal of the threat of a pandemic and the risk it brings to our nation. But the threat is much greater than that. Presidents who try to control the United States security agencies to serve their personal agendas are a direct threat to our democracy and our Constitution — and as we are seeing now, our very lives.
