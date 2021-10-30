At no other time in recent history have tribal leaders across Native America been challenged in ensuring the health and safety of Indian people. That challenge has been immense, and that weariness has also extended to those who care for our culture and language keepers, our elders, and their families.
Title VI of the Older Americans Act, legislation drafted by the National Indian Council on Aging (NICOA) in 1978, established nutrition and supportive services for American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians. More than 250 tribes and tribal organizations use the funding for elder centers, home-delivered meals, information, referrals, transportation and personal care. Title VI was later expanded to include caregiver support and grandparents caring for grandchildren.
The program offers counseling, support groups, training and respite care or short-term care for a loved one to relieve the primary caregiver. This can include adult day or home care, or care in a facility. These programs were created to keep families together, provide culturally relevant services and reduce medical costs or institutional care.
Though many tribes have created programs for elders, more can be done to aid caregivers. In a report published by the Diverse Elders Coalition in consultation with NICOA, more than half of Native American caregiver focus group participants reported they were paying out-of-pocket expenses and had some or significant difficulty with coordinating or arranging for care services with doctors, nurses and social workers. About 45 percent of the responding caregivers, a majority of whom were women, stated they were the only person providing care, with some of them providing care at nearly 20 hours per week.
Researchers also found that caregivers in Indian Country had significant declines in physical and mental health, such as chronic stress, pain, depression, digestive problems, high cholesterol and fatigue due to the lack of support services. Some caregivers also appeared to be on the verge of burnout, nearing the inability to provide care. This was exacerbated during the height of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to linger in our tribal communities.
NICOA, established by the National Tribal Chairman’s Association in 1976 with a mission to advocate for improved comprehensive health, social services and economic well-being for elders, respectfully engages tribal leaders as decision-makers to consider creating or strengthening supportive programs and compassionate workplace policies to further aid caregivers and their families. Recommendations include allowing flexible time schedules so caregivers aren’t fearful of losing jobs if an elder or family member needs longer-term caregiving. Other recommendations:
- Establishing qualified free or low-cost help or partner programs to aid caregivers in financial issues, bill paying and money management.
- Aid in finding qualified free or low-cost help for issues related to power of attorney, guardianship, wills and other legal matters.
Tribal leaders have done a tremendous job during this unprecedented time in keeping our communities safe. When we also support our caregivers, we keep the family together and avoid costly health care or care by non-Native institutions. Caregivers also obtain the rest they need, taking time to attend to their own emotional and physical health. We also have resources to help, with our new long-term support services resource website that includes solutions, examples of adult day care, housing, respite and other successful programs in Indian Country.
Instating or enhancing these programs not only provide protection for families but protection for tribal longevity as our elders are keepers of our languages and culture. This will ensure the continued existence and survival of Indian tribes and communities far into the future.
