The 2018 lawsuit Yazzie-Martinez v. New Mexico names four student groups who are not receiving an adequate education in violation of our state Constitution: the economically disadvantaged, English-language learners, students with disabilities and Native American students.

These four groups make up roughly 86% of New Mexico’s student population. Native American students, however, who make up 13% of our public school student population, deserve special support and recognition.

As a state with one of the largest Native American populations (12.8% compared to the national average of 2.6%), New Mexico can and should be a model for Native education. Yet our Native American students continually perform behind their peers on state and national proficiency assessments.

Jenny Parks is president and CEO of the LANL Foundation, the largest education-focused non-profit in New Mexico.

Popular in the Community