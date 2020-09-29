The impacts of past U.S. census counts are evident in almost every tribal community across the nation.
Bustling clinics, lively Head Start schools and much-needed housing developments show that the census does have a real impact on Native American tribes. Federal decision-makers use the data collected by the every-decade census count to disperse millions of dollars to the state and to our tribal communities. It is no exaggeration to say the 2020 census may be the most important yet.
That’s true not only for us but for future generations as we work to address an ongoing global pandemic. As tribal members, it is in keeping with our values that we come together to help our families and our fellow community members in the face of monumental obstacles.
This year has had its share of challenges for tribes all over the nation, but it has also reminded us that in the face of hardship, it is together that we strengthen our communities. It is our collective duty as tribal members to fill out the 2020 census, either by hand, over the phone or online.
As the deadline for the 2020 census draws near, we hope every tribal household participates in the count. By completing the simple, 10-question-long census, we are giving our communities power to help each tribal member receive the benefits and care we all deserve.
It is important we understand that for every tribal member who is not counted, $5,000 is lost in funding. Over the course of 10 years, that loss translates to $50,000 for each tribal member not counted. That is a loss none of our communities can afford.
Like many of the challenges we have faced, not only over the course of this year but throughout our history as Native Americans, we have proudly persevered and flourished. Tribes in New Mexico have not only built our own successful economies but have become essential to the state economy and strong influences in local, state and national policy decision-making.
As Pueblo leaders, we are urging our tribal members to complete the 2020 census and help us emphasize to policymakers that we are still here and we count — now and well beyond the next decade.
Gov. J. Michael Chavarria, Pueblo of Santa Clara is president of the All Pueblo Council of Governors. Gov. Wilfred Herrera Jr., Pueblo of Laguna, is APCG vice president; and Gov. David Toledo, Pueblo of Jemez, is APCG secretary.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.