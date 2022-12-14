I recently received a newsletter from an organization involved in the important work of protecting the natural world.

One of the newsletter articles invited readers to cut down their own Christmas trees, referred to as a "fun tradition" that offered them a chance for "adventure" in the "outdoors", which, by practice, was "respectful to nature."

The whole concept of cutting down trees for Christmas is deeply flawed. People can obviously find "adventure and fresh air" in many other ways — the same goes for demonstrating a "respect for nature."

