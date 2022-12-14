I recently received a newsletter from an organization involved in the important work of protecting the natural world.
One of the newsletter articles invited readers to cut down their own Christmas trees, referred to as a "fun tradition" that offered them a chance for "adventure" in the "outdoors", which, by practice, was "respectful to nature."
The whole concept of cutting down trees for Christmas is deeply flawed. People can obviously find "adventure and fresh air" in many other ways — the same goes for demonstrating a "respect for nature."
Cutting down forest pine and spruce (or any other) trees so folks can enjoy hauling a once-alive and beautiful tree into their homes for holiday decorating — a tree cut down for human pleasure — seems in direct opposition to the spirit of the season. And, as an Earthly benefit, let us consider that live trees absorb and store carbon.
This tradition of tree-cutting needs serious re-thinking, as it bears scant resemblance to the original ideas of Christmas: that all living things be respected and cared for by us human beings. To perpetuate a custom of cutting down trees for a few days of human "enjoyment" seems an anathema to the spirit of giving; surely we humans are inventive enough to create new seasonal traditions to replace this one.
In the wake of the disastrous Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire, my home is surrounded by the blackened skeletons of tens of thousands of once-alive trees, coupled with the tragic absence of the lovely creatures that once lived in and around them.
The forest system in New Mexico is in deep recovery from this human-made devastation — this Christmas it would seem fitting to honor those trees that still stand tall in their forest home by leaving them where they live.
Cate Fitzmaurice-Torres is a retired college history instructor residing in Sapello. She has lived and worked in the state for over 30 years.