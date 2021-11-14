Treating substance use disorders in prisons can reduce crime, save money and uphold our community values.
I recently took care of a patient, Mr. S, who uses heroin and wanted treatment with methadone or buprenorphine (“bupe”) so he could stop injecting. He desperately wanted to stop injecting, but when his cravings were too intense, he injected heroin which then caused a catastrophic infection in his bone, blood, and skin. His treatment required multiple surgeries to remove pus and scrape off the infected part of his collarbone, advanced wound care and six weeks of antibiotics.
Despite this much care, he may never move his shoulder normally. His hospital bill was tens of thousands of dollars — I don’t know how much since the bill was sent to the New Mexico prison where he is incarcerated. And all of this probably could have been avoided if he had been able to get treatment for his addiction while in prison.
Mr. S is not the only person in prison I’ve taken care of who could not get addiction treatment, but I was so frustrated that I wanted to figure out some way to treat his opioid-use disorder with bupe or methadone — two very effective medications that prevent deaths and infections in patients with opioid use.
Mr. S wanted to start either of them, but we were both worried that if we started treatment in the hospital and the prison stopped it, he would be at risk for an overdose. I called the warden to find out if either medication could be given to him, but it took several attempts to find out neither medication was available — so I didn’t prescribe either. Mr. S and I both felt awful that I couldn’t treat him — and worse that it means he, like countless other inmates, could die from an overdose. Even worse, medical research has shown that, when incarcerated, people receive treatment for opioid use disorder with medications like Suboxone or methadone can reduce infections, reduce crime and save taxpayers money.
A colleague and I decided to find out what treatment — if any — is available in New Mexico’s prisons for people with substance use disorders so that we can know what medications will be given after patients leave our care. We tried to reach every prison to find answers, but what we found was disappointing.
We couldn’t reach anyone who could answer our questions in five of 11 prisons. Only three had bupe available; none said they could give methadone — and only one had the shot called Vivitrol (naltrexone) that can reduce opioid use but is a less effective treatment than bupe or methadone. None had medications that treat methamphetamine use disorder (naltrexone shot and the pill buproprion given in combination). We were hopeful more would have either of the two very effective medications that reduce drinking in people with alcohol use disorder (naltrexone as a shot or a pill, and acamprosate) — but just one prison we reached had one of these medications. None could offer both.
So what should I do when taking care of patients who are incarcerated and use opioids, methamphetamines or alcohol? I’m not sure, except to ask the Corrections Department to standardize having all of these medications available in all New Mexico prisons. Now that the state has taken over the prisons in Grants and Santa Rosa — and is planning to take over more — and overdose deaths are increasing throughout the country, providing these treatments can help us achieve all these aims.
It’s not often that we can reduce crime, save taxpayer dollars and save lives, but requiring all prisons to have available bupe and methadone for opioid use disorder; naltrexone (in a pill or shot) and acamprosate for alcohol use disorder; and buproprion and naltrexone (as a shot) can help achieve all of these.
I don’t know what happened to Mr. S after treatment of his infection, but I hope that he is now receiving treatment for heroin use with either bupe or methadone. If he is not, it is likely he will will be hospitalized again — but hopefully by that time policy and medical practice in prisons will change so I could offer treatment to him.
