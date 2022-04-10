With billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief from the federal government and billions more from oil and gas production, it seems as if New Mexico is floating on an ocean of money. This is an amazing feat in the high desert.
During the last four years, the state’s budget has grown from $6.8 billion a year to $8.5 billion. Departments have been given substantial increases: Environment Department 40 percent; Economic Development 31 percent; Tourism 22 percent; and the governor’s office 57 percent. New programs have proliferated and duplicated. In fiscal year 2023, which starts in July, agencies will be receiving additional increases. New Mexico agencies are experiencing an abundance of riches.
The state, arguably, has more money than it prudently knows what to do with, and all of it was allocated within a 30-day legislative session. This means the legislature was deciding how to spend an average of $283 million dollars each and every day of the session.
New Mexico has had other periods of prosperity, and those eras have not always been the epitome of transparency, best practices or good government. For this reason, the time is right for Integrity New Mexico, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to transparent, open government.
Open government benefits citizens. It gives us access to vital information and creates a channel for New Mexicans with diverse opinions to have meaningful input into government decisions. When the public is informed, the possibility for fraudulent, unethical or illegal behavior by government officials is much lower.
Open government also benefits government officials.
When government operates transparently, the public gains greater trust in the ability of officials to perform their jobs with integrity. It enables government officials to design services that reflect citizens’ needs. When New Mexicans have a meaningful opportunity to provide opinions, policies are more durable, respected and viewed as legitimate.
New Mexico is blessed with a very active group of nonprofits, all advocating for their respective viewpoints. But it is a mixed blessing. It makes it harder for elected officials and state government employees to be impartial and not let their personal viewpoints influence the process of awarding contracts and grants. It makes promulgating regulations even more challenging.
We believe having impartial groups like Integrity New Mexico and other advocates for open, transparent government keeping an eye on the proceedings will help state government officials do their jobs in a better and fairer way and in accordance with the law.
Our goal is to make sure this ocean of money is spent properly and makes New Mexicans’ lives better. Equally important, regulations that have the potential to disrupt large sectors of our economy should be promulgated only after all viewpoints have had access to the same process and the public has maximum access to information regarding how the decisions are made.
Integrity New Mexico will follow the money and make sure officials follow the law. We will publish what we learn on our website IntegrityNewMexico.org. We will award “Claps” — standing ovations and bravos — for transparent, open government approaches that promote civic engagement. We will give “Slaps” to decisions and activities that do not contribute to open government. We will also highlight good investigative reporting that deserves more attention. We will be a watchdog that barks.
Democracy is an ideal. We want to foster a culture of civic participation so that the real world workings of our government strive toward that democratic ideal.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.