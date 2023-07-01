More than a billion dollars from opioid lawsuit settlements are heading to New Mexico coffers, with some monies already hitting state and local government bank accounts. These funds represent a golden opportunity to mitigate the devastating impacts of the opioid epidemic — but making sure the money is spent the way it is intended is critical to ensuring this opportunity and money aren’t wasted.

Opioids have taken a heavy toll on our state, claiming the lives of hundreds, shattering families and exacting long-term economic and social damage on communities. Companies that manufactured, sold or distributed opioid painkillers will now pay $1 billion in lawsuit settlements to help remediate the havoc wreaked by these narcotics.

As a newly elected city councilor in Española in the early 2000s, I was taken aback when our police department became the first in the country to train officers in the intravenous administration of Narcan to help save overdose victims. Later, as mayor of Española — a city in a county with one of the highest heroin overdose rates in the U.S. — I witnessed firsthand as the opioid malignancy metastasized in my community as more lethal opioids became even more readily available in pill form. This epidemic is also personal to me, as I’ve lost friends and family members to opioid addiction.

Joseph Maestas is auditor for the state of New Mexico.

Recommended for you