I attended a recent meeting where New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney presented the department’s plan for “produced” water, a byproduct of fracking. I hope Secretary Kenney reported back on the level of anger — actually, fury is a more accurate description — expressed in the crowd’s reactions and their desire for a moratorium on fracking. The anger from the audience abated briefly when five 9-year-olds, part of Global Warming Express, shared their concerns. There were a number of youth from the Youth United for Climate Crisis Action group, including at least one who came to testify just after being arrested and released for refusing to leave the sit-in at the governor’s office.
The presentation did little to dispel concerns about the damage fracking is causing to our state. I left thinking that with an environmental crisis already underway, reactions are only going to get stronger. I could imagine that instead of announcing expanding New Mexico scholarships on NPR, the governor might find herself on CNN addressing the increasingly desperate actions to stop the damage to our environment and to the health of our residents and the depletion of our scarce water resources.
The impact of oil and gas production needs to be treated as the crisis it is. Secretary Kenney announced that the state has asked New Mexico State University to form a research consortium to develop “science-based regulations” for produced water. He couldn’t provide a time frame for when research would be completed. That isn’t good enough. The ideal solution would be to put a moratorium on fracking until science-based solutions are available. The governor should insist that the consortium be formed by Nov. 30. The consortium should be given 60-90 days to identify solutions, given the knowledge to date erring on the side of protecting the health of our citizens and our environment. Those solutions need to be the basis for regulation, with updates as new scientific data emerges.
The presentation indicated that the Fluid Oil & Gas Waste Act passed earlier this year enables the state to regulate fracking wastewater and that penalties for violations could be assessed. The problem is that the state has just seven field inspectors for thousands of wells. We need to hire more inspectors. I’ve been told the state has trouble keeping inspectors because fracking companies recruit them away. Maybe the fracking companies are really skilled at spotting talent. Or maybe keeping the number of field inspectors low is a way to avoid inspections.
One way to keep fracking companies from avoiding inspections is to train senior people in the Environment Department and deploy them on an as-needed basis to act as a field SWAT team — think of them as Frac Team 6. Since they’d have additional responsibilities and be located at headquarters, it would be harder for industry to poach them. It should be standard procedure when a field inspector is recruited away, Frac Team 6 descends to ensure there are no violations.
I know that real solutions to the damage inflicted by the oil and gas industry won’t be put in place until we find a way to replace the billions of dollars that flow to the state every year from those industries. The governor has tasked each state department with developing a climate plan. Those plans, no matter how good, won’t have much impact unless the climate plans are paired with plans for economic diversity.
It’s time to put resources into a viable transition away from extractive industries in our state. Let’s use our surplus revenue now to make a plan to wean ourselves from oil and gas, a transition plan that incorporates economic and environmental justice.
Sharon Shoemaker is a resident of Santa Fe and a member of Retake Our Democracy’s leadership team.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.