Santa Fe is in an affordable housing crisis.

This seems like an understatement given that even before the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising rents of the last few years, housing in Santa Fe was well out of reach for far too many Santa Feans. Nearly half of Santa Feans are rent-burdened, paying more than one-third of their monthly income on rent, and more than 1 in 5 spend at least 50% of their income on rent.

Many of Santa Fe’s workers, who are the lifeblood of our community, can’t afford to live here. According to a 2018 report by the University of New Mexico’s Bureau of Business & Economic Research, 53% of Santa Fe’s workforce live outside of the city. In June 2023, the median price of a home in Santa Fe was $605,700, an amount unaffordable to 90% of residents in a city where the median household income is $61,900.

Renee Villarreal represents District 1 on the Santa Fe City Council, while Jamie Cassutt is a councilor from District 4.

