This seems like an understatement given that even before the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising rents of the last few years, housing in Santa Fe was well out of reach for far too many Santa Feans. Nearly half of Santa Feans are rent-burdened, paying more than one-third of their monthly income on rent, and more than 1 in 5 spend at least 50% of their income on rent.
Many of Santa Fe’s workers, who are the lifeblood of our community, can’t afford to live here. According to a 2018 report by the University of New Mexico’s Bureau of Business & Economic Research, 53% of Santa Fe’s workforce live outside of the city. In June 2023, the median price of a home in Santa Fe was $605,700, an amount unaffordable to 90% of residents in a city where the median household income is $61,900.
Santa Fe shouldn’t be a place simply supported by people who can’t afford to live here, where the people who teach our kids, care for our elders, serve our food, stock our shelves and provide our essential services are forced outside of the community because of sky-high housing prices.
It’s simply untenable.
That is why we’re introducing a ballot measure to create a permanent funding stream for affordable housing for Santa Fe’s families. If the City Council approves a resolution Tuesday, Aug. 22, sending this measure to the ballot in November, you will be able to vote for a 3% excise tax on homes that sell for over $1 million. If approved, the ballot measure would apply only to the amount in excess of a million dollars. For example, a home that sells for $1.2 million will see the tax applied to $200,000 of the sale, resulting in a one-time payment of $6,000 that would go into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. If this measure had been implemented in 2022, a 3% excise tax would have generated $9.3 million in revenue, all for affordable housing.
With an estimated $6 million in new funding each year for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, groups like Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity and other social service organizations will build affordable housing, provide mortgage and rental assistance, support rehabilitation of existing homes for limited-income folks, and increase programs to help unhoused community members get off the streets and into transitional housing programs. These funds will be subject to an independent review each year to ensure they are used as intended.
Those opposed to this proposal, while agreeing on the dire need for affordable housing, have offered solutions that are not tenable. For example, tying affordable housing to the ups and downs of a gross receipts tax is too unpredictable for the long lead time it takes to plan, approve and build affordable housing. Similarly, proposals to just “tax everyone” are the very definition of a regressive tax, where those who can least afford it pay the highest relative rate. Lastly, as city councilors, we have a say in what happens within the city’s boundaries. If the county wants to pursue a similar approach to ours, we would welcome that.
Santa Fe is a city that believes in inclusion and knows every member of our community deserves a safe and stable place to live. We have to focus on long-term housing solutions, and that means creating a permanent, sustainable funding source is an important tool to get people into the homes they need and deserve. We hope you’ll join us this November in supporting the ballot measure to establish a dedicated and permanent funding source for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Renee Villarreal represents District 1 on the Santa Fe City Council, while Jamie Cassutt is a councilor from District 4.