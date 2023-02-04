We never seem to learn our lesson in this state. Today I read Senate Bill 252, which calls for a statewide use-of-force policy, and I shook my head in utter disbelief. How could any legislator think enacting a statewide use-of-force policy would be a good idea after seeing the disaster that has taken place in Albuquerque over the past few years.

The Albuquerque Police Department has been working under the most ambiguous, misunderstood, impossible to implement use-of-force policy for more than a decade. It’s a nightmare, and every day it has unintended consequences that are the direct opposite of what the policy was intended to do.

Did you know APD was involved in more deadly use-of-force incidents than ever before in 2022? No, you probably didn’t, but that’s the truth. We were. And it will probably seem crazy to hear this from the president of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association, but many should have never happened, and frankly, it bothers me every day.

Shaun Willoughby is president of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association. He has been an officer for 19 years.

