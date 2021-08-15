There was an article in the Aug. 19, 2020, New Mexican titled, “Santa Fe mayor cracking down on loud mufflers.” In this article from a year ago, Mayor Alan Webber announced the start of Phase 2 of a plan to solve the city’s racing, speeding and noise problems. Search “Santa Fe New Mexican loud mufflers” to read the article.
Quoting the piece — “ ‘Far too much of the time, we are hearing loud cars and motorcycles,’ Webber said. ‘We are witnessing drag racing, speeding, reckless driving — and it is really disturbing the peace.’ “
Phase 2 of the plan was to last 30 days. I don’t know what phase we are in now, a year after this article was published. I do know this noisy and dangerous behavior is disturbing to many neighborhoods. Every night my sleep is interrupted by the loud noise.
Again, from that article, “Complaints about noisy drivers have been ringing in the mayor’s ears. ‘The Mayor’s Office gets phone calls,’ he said, adding he also receives a ‘large number of emails’ on the subject. Webber said he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.”
These comments were published one year ago, and the problems continue. Is coronavirus to blame for the city’s failure to enforce traffic and noise ordinances? I say the blame for this problem falls squarely on Santa Fe city government. Don’t bother to call or write the Mayor’s Office. That strategy has failed for well over a year.
We have options. We have a city of Santa Fe local election on Nov. 2. In that election, we will choose the next mayor and four of the eight city councilors. It’s time for a change. Let’s make sure to replace that mayor and those four ineffective city councilors. We can do so much better.
