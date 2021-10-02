Regarding a recent letter about bike lanes — most cyclists know full well what a bike lane is and what the white line represents (“Not the bike lane,” Sept. 15).
Actually, a bike lane is, by city ordinance, 4-feet wide or it isn’t a bike lane: city of Santa Fe Uniform Traffic Ordinance 12-8-12 A. — “… provides a minimum of four feet of rideable space.”
You may not realize the city of Santa Fe also uses solid white lines to demarcate areas to be used for parking parallel to the roadway. Many cities have painted their proper bike lanes green in order to minimize any confusion.
Here in Santa Fe, we cyclists often encounter a separate and much smaller lane painted between the roadway and these parking sectors. Beyond the fact these are not 4 feet wide, and thus not proper bike lanes, they are quite scary to ride within when there are parked cars because of vehicle doors being flung open without first checking for who might be there.
Additionally, I assure you no bicyclist wants to ride next to traffic if they can avoid it. We do not have a death wish nor hope to be hospitalized for months on end. Then why would a cyclist ride next to your vehicle? One explanation might be Uniform Traffic Ordinance section 12-8-14 B. (1) — “When reasonably necessary to avoid conditions including, but not limited to, fixed or moving objects, parked or moving vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians or surface hazards.”
The latter is a huge issue for many cyclists because the city and county rarely, if ever, sweep these lanes. Our tires can be easily flatted by potholes, but also the accumulation of road debris — sharp stones, metal fragments, glass, nails and screws, and our favorites, goatheads and cholla spines. When this happens, we can’t call AAA or a tow truck. We have no other option than to fix it ourselves or walk our bike back home, to work or to a bike shop if one is open. So yes, there are times we legitimately avoid riding in unswept bike lanes.
A rider trying to squeeze close to traffic to avoid a hazard is trading one danger for another. Instead, it is recommended by both experienced cyclists and by city ordinance that the bicycle rider “seize the lane” to gain safety cushions on either side of them. Uniform Traffic Ordinance 12-8-14 B. (6) — “… a bicycle may be ridden far enough to the left to temporarily control the lane. [The] Bicyclist must move to the right to allow vehicles to overtake at the earliest and safest location. At no point is a bicyclist required to ride less than three feet from any object or curb on the right.”
Additionally, the implication of the primacy of motor vehicles in your letter, U.T.O. 12-6-2.7 F. “When approaching or passing a bicyclist, every person operating a motor vehicle shall proceed with caution and shall pass such bicyclist at a reasonable speed and keep a safe distance from him. In no event shall a distance of less than five feet be considered a safe distance within the meaning of this Section. To comply with the requirements of this paragraph, a person operating a motor vehicle may be required to drive at a slower rate of speed. When a bicyclist is traveling in the center of a lane, the bicyclist should move right when it is safe to do so. (*) (Ord. #2011-23, §2)”
U.T.O. 12-6-12.4 A. “A person operating a motor vehicle shall not endanger a bicyclist.”
U.T.O. 12-8-2 A: Operators of bicycles have the same rights as operators of motor vehicles in the use of streets, highways and roadways within the city, except as otherwise specifically provided herein.
We are aware of your frustrations. We agree with them in that we, too, wish for proper 4-foot-wide bike lanes, someday painted green, properly maintained and swept clean of hazards on a regular basis for our safe use. None of us chooses to ride in dangerous conditions nor do we enjoy being forced to do so. However, we strenuously disagree with the prevalent misconception in our community that motor vehicles have the right of way and supremacy in all vehicular considerations.
Bruce Kearns is both a local motorist and cyclist.
