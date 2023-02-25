Entering my third year in New Mexico, I can tell you this: Things are different here as far as traffic rules and driving — not always for the worst, but certainly no better.

First, there is a seeming disrespect for the rules of the road. Too many in the driving population are driving unlicensed and uninsured, with as many as 40% either underinsured or lacking insurance. Ask your insurance broker; brokers have the statistics.

I have had the three-second rule and the second pickup after green explained to me. Only after the second pickup or three seconds has elapsed is it safe to enter an intersection on a green light. So, running red lights is condoned.

Zeke Woolley is a Santa Fe resident after visiting here for years with his wife, who grew up in Los Alamos. He worked in real estate in California.