Entering my third year in New Mexico, I can tell you this: Things are different here as far as traffic rules and driving — not always for the worst, but certainly no better.
First, there is a seeming disrespect for the rules of the road. Too many in the driving population are driving unlicensed and uninsured, with as many as 40% either underinsured or lacking insurance. Ask your insurance broker; brokers have the statistics.
I have had the three-second rule and the second pickup after green explained to me. Only after the second pickup or three seconds has elapsed is it safe to enter an intersection on a green light. So, running red lights is condoned.
On a recent Friday, I was making a right turn from Rodeo Road onto Cerrillos Road. I was in a dedicated right turn lane and the light had been green for several seconds and the car in front of me had not moved. Coming off of Airport Road, making a left on red, were no fewer than 10 cars en masse bullying their way into the intersection. Expletive deleted!
Why such disrespect? I believe it’s from a lack of enforcement. The incident I witnessed is certainly not a one-off and was most likely repeated at the next light sequence. A group of six officers could stage themselves at such intersections and issue tickets as fast as they could write them. Massing of police, sad to say, is certainly safer for the officers as well.
Tickets are laughably cheap here. So, in the rare case of a ticket — it’s no big deal. Fines should be relative to the crime and enforced. Failure to enforce the rules means the entire system — our legislators, politicians and police — are ceding safety and control of our roads. We are slow walking ourselves to lawlessness.
Zeke Woolley is a Santa Fe resident after visiting here for years with his wife, who grew up in Los Alamos. He worked in real estate in California.