If you’ve been paying attention to local news over the last year, you know it’s no secret Santa Fe is in an affordable housing crisis. Headline after headline after headline illustrate rising home prices that are putting homeownership out of reach for many.

As reported in The New Mexican, between March 2021 and March 2022, the median home price in the city and county of Santa Fe jumped 11.5 percent, from $558,250 to $631,000.

That comes on the heels of a 22 percent increase reported by the Santa Fe Association of Realtors the previous year, meaning that in the last two years, the median price of a home has risen by over one-third or $170,000.

