Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day — the date set aside by Congress for our nation to honor our men and women who served in the United States military during the Vietnam War.

It was on this date 50 years ago — March 29, 1973, the last American military service member was pulled out of South Vietnam and the last American prisoners-of-war were released.

More than 9 million Americans served in our military during that war. Of this total, 2.7 million served in Southeast Asia. Around 58,220 American service members were killed in action — including 397 from New Mexico. More than 300,000 American service members were injured.

Donnie Quintana is the Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services.

