The violence in this country is terrifying. New gun laws prohibiting automatic weapons are needed. We must put forth more effort in identifying and treating those with mental illness. But the biggest driver of violence is hate. It is also the most difficult to contain.
When I was still an infant, my father moved our family to Nogales, Ariz., where he had a job as a produce inspector for the Department of Agriculture. We lived there for 10 years. I started first grade when I was 5 years old. There were few white students in the small school — few white people in the town at that time.
Before my first day, my mother began teaching me about hate. She told me things like, “Don’t let them touch you.” Or, “Wash your hands when you have touched something they have touched.” My father, on the other hand, knew everybody in town and most by name. He was friends with everybody. He knew the Border Patrol officials; would have a beer with them after work. He learned to speak Spanish.
Somehow I knew my mother was wrong before I started school, and my experience proved it. The other little girls welcomed me immediately. They were demonstrative and liked to give me hugs or even kisses on the cheek. I was invited to birthday parties, but my mother would not allow me to go. I stayed silent and sad — there was no use arguing.
Finally, when my best friend invited me to her birthday party and my mother refused, I broke into tears. This time my father intervened, telling my mother that I would go to the party, and he drove me there. There was a piñata, lots of music and laughter, and I still remember it vividly. I went through elementary school while in Nogales and still remember the school as a loving, nurturing place. I was very lucky — I adopted my father’s point of view. But when parents spew hate to their children, it can live for a lifetime.
In the ’60s, there was a musical about racism called South Pacific that some of you will remember. The lyrics to one song went like this:
You’ve got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made
And people whose skin is a different shade
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught, before it’s too late
Before you are six, or seven or eight
To hate all the people your relatives hate
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
There is no easy way to combat such hatred and racism, but we all need to try. The survival of all of us depends on it.
Recently, there was an article in The New Mexican (“ ‘A reason to be happy,’ ” Aug. 19), about a Presbyterian summer camp that is usually held in the Texas Hill Country. When organizers of Mo-Ranch realized several years ago that teens who lived on the border would not travel to the camp because they did not want to risk passing a checkpoint, they took the camp to them. The chief executive of Mo-Ranch said, “They may not be able to come north, but we can go south.”
Seek out and join or contribute to inclusive organizations. And teach your children to love, not hate. There are numerous sites on the internet that suggest ways in which you can make an impact. Just type in “countering hate.”
Jackie Hoag is a retired clinical social worker.