My dearest granddaughter — “Taylor” or “Michaela” or “Zoe” — all I can say today is, “I’m sorry.”
I am so very sorry for failing you, failing you and all other young American women. I, along with the rest of this nation, let a great responsibility slip away. Consequently, the simple rights and recognition of your full personhood that 50 years ago we fought so ardently to gain for ourselves and for your mothers, have now been ripped from your youthful grasp.
I cannot begin to explain the motivation of those who orchestrated this theft, who declared that you are a second-class citizen, incompetent to make the most intimate decisions about your own life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for yourself. I will not apologize for them, nor forgive them.
Make no mistake; you and your young friends are the victims.
At this point, while I sincerely hope you will take up the fight to regain the same rights and protections as your male peers, I must caution you to take special care of yourself. Your government has declared you a lesser citizen, less worthy of full standing and is actively conspiring to keep you in that subordinate position. In fact, it openly criminalizes actions that might restore your full independence.
Personally, I hope you will know the joy of having children, but only if and when you choose; when you are mature and eager and able to take on the responsibilities. If you choose to have a family with a partner, I pray your partner will be supportive and share the values you wish to instill in your children in a loving and healthy home.
Please, please educate yourself to maximize the chances you control such timing and choices.
Much more painful to explain is that should you be victimized by crime, you also will be abandoned by your government. If you should face the violence of rape or the insidious secrecy of incest, you and you alone may carry the very visible, unwelcome evidence for many months whether or not you choose. If you cannot work, if you’re sick daily, if your ankles swell and your blood pressure soars and you are confined to bed, you and you alone, will bear those ailments. Those who are responsible will likely suffer little repercussions.
There are certain to be many more consequences that will become clear in the months ahead; all I can say today is, “I’m sorry.”
Your loving, angry, grandmother.
Karen Foss of Santa Fe is a former news anchor from KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis.