In 2003, the city of Santa Fe proudly established a minimum wage higher than the federal and state levels — the first U.S. city to do so — and called it a “living wage: the minimum hourly wage necessary for a person to achieve a higher standard of living.”

Adjusted annually, the “living wage” in Santa Fe was increased to $14.03 an hour on March 1, 2023.

Even though $14.03 is nearly twice the federal minimum, this wage is less than one-third what a single-parent family with two children actually needs to meet essential expenses in Santa Fe. When both parents in a family of three work full time at $14.03 per hour, they are short of an actual “living income” by $22,000 a year — a 27% shortfall. Santa Fe’s minimum wage does not even provide a true living wage to a single person without children.

Scott Bunton and Carolyn Kastner, members of The Food Depot’s Advocacy Committee, are two of the authors ofReport to the Mayor: Ensuring Every Child in Santa Fe Has Access to Sufficient and Nutritious Food, June 2022.”

