Every year, the issue of teacher salary is in the public dialogue and is often presented to the Legislature for consideration. Of course, it is up for serious consideration this year when the state has more money and more teacher vacancies. The issue of teacher shortages and the sentimental argument that teachers are critical to our future, for example, have been well-trod arguments for increased teacher pay, and they certainly have an audience. As a school leader and citizen here in Santa Fe, I would, however, like to present an economic development argument for the case.
I meet with civic and business leaders often, and the lament is consistent: “I want to recruit talent to Santa Fe to support our work, but there are not enough schools that I can point them toward for their children.” Yes, our state is a notoriously low-performing state when it comes to public education, and yes, educator quality is one of the most important vectors with regard to school quality. To increase school quality, we must always be seeking to improve educator quality. This is the most critical area of my own work, and should be among the most critical areas of our work as a city and region.
This year, we have been fortunate to attract educators from Massachusetts, Colorado, Texas and Florida, all excited to move to Santa Fe in anticipation of making a difference for students in our state and a higher quality of life. This past week, I had three separate conversations with some of these new educators about their paycheck and the challenges of finding a place to live. Homeownership is effectively out of the question. It was recently reported in The Santa Fe New Mexican that the median home price in Santa Fe rose to $535,000 and was $607,500 in Santa Fe County in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Therefore, if someone were to purchase a home at the median price in the city, with a 10 percent down payment and 3 percent interest, they can expect to pay approximately $2,500 per month in mortgage.
After taxes and contributions, beginning (Level 1) teachers bring home typically about $3,000 per month, with Level 2 and Level 3 teachers bringing home about $3,800 and $4,600, respectively. A Level 3 teacher is typically a teacher with at least five years of experience, with demonstrated proficiency in key areas of practice and who has paid well over $500 in any manner of fees.
Most teachers are not likely to be able to buy a home in Santa Fe. To boot, one of the teachers I spoke with about this reported that over 40 other potential renters were lined up for the apartment she and her partner were somehow able to sign a lease for.
Therefore, we are currently in a vicious cycle here: We need better schools to support the economic development of the city, but we can’t very well support teachers seeking to live here at their current salary levels. I am calling on all legislators, specifically those representing Santa Fe, to support Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s proposals to increase teacher pay. We have to have a livable city for our teachers if we hope to attract and retain them.
