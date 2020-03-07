For the next month, I will be confined to the old computer lab of our school. Three times per day like clockwork, I will collect groups of students, sit them in front of devices in artificial light and watch as they struggle to complete tasks designed to measure their academic proficiency. ‘Tis the season for testing: the least wonderful time of the year.
At my school, if you are a student in kindergarten through second grade, you will take at least 11 standardized tests in the months between January and May. If you are in third grade or above, you will take about 15. Individually, there are good reasons why we give each one. But taken together, these assessments are at best tedious, and at worst frustrating and anxiety-producing for students.
I am a teacher who believes in the power of data. As a reading interventionist, I work with teachers to track assessment data and identify students who require additional support. I even give assessments of my own to better isolate gaps in content knowledge and understanding. However, assessment is only a means to an end, the end being high-quality instruction that addresses individual needs. Getting to that end requires teachers have the skill, motivation and time to interpret the data for each test and adjust their instruction accordingly.
Yes, assessments can be valuable tools, but this assumes that they provide valid data. On a recent progress monitoring assessment, kindergarteners at my school were asked to define the word “wharf.” Many of these students are in their first year of learning English and have never had the opportunity to visit the ocean. Is this kind of question a true indicator of our students’ intelligence? Is it fair to label our smart, creative bilingual students as “lower performing,” simply because they don’t have the privilege of spending vacations at the beach?
In public schools today, we assign tests with the same fervor that some physicians prescribe antibiotics. If students aren’t keeping up, we invest in another assessment. Although only marginally different than generations of tests before, this one promises to be the silver bullet that will solve all our educational ills. It never is; it never does. It seems we forget that tests don’t teach students, teachers do. And meanwhile, students are losing the equivalent of days of instructional time to testing.
The irony of this situation is not lost on me as I dutifully circulate among my little test-takers. Like a hospital, the walls of the room are bare and the windows are covered. Students are attached by cords to monitoring devices. I have spent my career learning how to genuinely connect with students, but today I am reduced to being little more than a puppet with a script. Now I pull students from their classrooms, not to enhance their instruction, but to remove them from their instruction altogether.
Unlike most things in education, there is a clear solution to this problem: Test students less. This will require that the tests we do give are worthwhile: that they provide teachers with meaningful data, are tailored to our student population, and test students on the most important things they should know and be able to do.
Less testing will require that teachers have the time and training to understand these tests and put the results into action. And, most of all, it will necessitate that we think about our students less as data points and more as living, breathing, multidimensional human beings.
Maybe then we can encourage our students to unplug and to authentically, joyfully engage in their learning.
