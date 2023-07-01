The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time across the state. Countless families come together to celebrate freedom. There are barbecues, family gatherings, festivals, concerts, parades and fireworks. The Fourth is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. An estimated $1 billion is sold in beer during the holiday.
Celebrations that encourage excessive drinking or recreational drug use are not easy environments for anyone sober or recovering from alcoholism. In New Mexico, 23% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.
Fortunately, there are practical tips that anyone can use to stay sober and enjoy the Independence Day holiday.
Consider some of the following tips to help with a sober Fourth of July holiday:
Know and identify relapse triggers, such as people, environments, places or particular situations. It’s good to know these to avoid or manage them. Having a healthy outlet for any negative emotions or feelings is also critical.
Bring sober friends to Fourth of July parties or consider attending sober celebrations. Have nonalcoholic beverages or mocktails. This can help avoid those pesky relatives who insist you always have a drink in your hand. Avoid drinking games and environments that promote binge drinking.
Ask for support when needed. Stay connected to peer support groups, family members or friends. It’s OK to ask for help.
Finally, have an exit plan if things become too much to manage. It’s OK to leave parties or turn down invitations. Plan ahead, have your own ride and set yourself up so you can do it easily if you have to leave.
Independence Day is about celebrating freedom. Being sober does not mean you stop having fun; it’s a second chance at life. America is the land of opportunity because of its freedom. Celebrate the Fourth of July. Create new traditions and memories. Spend quality time with family and friends.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in substance-use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant and contributor to the health care website Recovery Begins.