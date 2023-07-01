The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time across the state. Countless families come together to celebrate freedom. There are barbecues, family gatherings, festivals, concerts, parades and fireworks. The Fourth is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. An estimated $1 billion is sold in beer during the holiday.

Celebrations that encourage excessive drinking or recreational drug use are not easy environments for anyone sober or recovering from alcoholism. In New Mexico, 23% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.

Fortunately, there are practical tips that anyone can use to stay sober and enjoy the Independence Day holiday.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in substance-use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant and contributor to the health care website Recovery Begins.

