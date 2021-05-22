The thesis of a Washington Post editorial, “Census numbers are clarion call for immigration,” reprinted in The New Mexican on May 1 was a great disappointment. The two-part thesis was, “Without robust growth of the working-age population and, thereby, of the overall population, strong economic growth in the United States cannot continue, and the United States can and must absorb plenty more immigration if it is to compete and thrive in the 21st century.”
That population growth has been a significant causal factor in economic growth of the United States over its history is undeniable. That immigration and excessive reproduction have been the causes of population growth also are undeniable. However, population growth cannot continue forever. At some point, it must cease, and that point desirably should be before the population becomes unbearably too large. What U.S. population will Americans consider too large?
Annual U.S. population growth from 1900 to 1965 was 1.25 percent or greater, except in 1918 and 1929-1946 during World War I, the Great Depression and World War II. From 1965 to 2010, the rate was 0.8 percent to 1.4 percent, and since 2010, it has been less than 0.8 percent. U.S. fertility rate (births per woman) ranged 2 to 4 from 1900 to 1975, with dips to 2 during the Great Depression, World War II and the 1970s. Since 1975, the rate has varied between 1.77 and 2.06. Clearly, to stabilize the U.S. population below 400 million will require a continual, delicate balance of reproduction and immigration. Stability will require time to achieve.
Climate change is a major concern, and two major causes of it are size and lifestyle of the human population. We recognize and are attempting to correct major factors in lifestyle, but the current world population, 7.9 billion, is too large and must be addressed, too. Some of us contend the United States population is becoming too large from several considerations.
A major defect in U.S. thinking about climate, environment, population and social problems is that it is anthropocentric. We humans are not alone in this world; we share it with millions of other species that have reason for being. Humans impact those other species greatly. Throughout the 20th century, many biologists and other individuals called attention to human overpopulation; only recently have they been vindicated by climate change and extinction of many species in the U.S. and worldwide.
For many years, economists, demographers and politicians have called for increased birth rate as their mindless solution to inability of a reduced working-age population to support Social Security, Medicare and the growing older, retired population.
An obvious solution is to extend the number of working years for everyone and, thereby, maintain an adequate working population. Life expectancy has increased from 70 years in 1960 to 79 in 2020, but retirement age has maintained at 63-66 years since 1960. Retirement age should now be at least 70 years. The old range of age for working, 18 to 65 years, must become 18 to 70 or more years.
Achieving economic growth through population growth is an archaic idea and mode of operation that must cease. Excessive negative impacts of humans on our biosphere and geosphere must also cease. Increasing immigration or fertility rate to assuage economic decline without balancing them with total population and environmental impacts would be unintelligent.
Economists, demographers, politicians and Washington Post editors must cast off their old paradigms of population and economic growths; they must seek and implement new paradigm(s) for socioeconomic stability and well-being. They could even question the need for economic growth in a stable population, unless it is based upon innovation.
