I write in response to a recent New Mexican article (“ ‘Sad reality’: Student kills two classmates at Calif. high school,” Nov. 15), which first appeared in the New York Times. Once again there’s a fatal shooting at a school. The 16-year-old shooter died from self-inflicted wounds. While not covered as widely, the same day there were two people injured by gunfire at a high school football game in Pleasantville, N.J. There is much talk about such incidents but, sadly, almost no action. From my perspective, the basic problem is the absurd number of guns in the hands of the American public.
Our country has over 11 times as many guns per 100 citizens as the world average. There are about 88 gun deaths per day in the U.S. Barely 2 percent of these are mass shootings, over 80 percent are suicides and the rest are domestic arguments, police shootings and accidents. The availability of a gun makes a suicide or domestic incident much more likely to result in death.
After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, much was said but nothing was done. My wife and I believe the same lack of action will continue to occur. If the killing of so many innocent children and school staff can’t promote action, what can?
We’re not protesting guns for hunting. In New Mexico, as other areas, hunting provides winter food for many families. For many Native American tribes, the Hunter’s Moon comes after September’s Harvest Moon. In our pueblos, the Hunt Chief is one of the chiefs of the Winter People. When we lived in northern Italy, we learned licensed hunters had to keep their rifles or shotguns in the questura, police station, except during the hunting season.
Consider this sad but incomplete list (the numbers are the best I can determine): Dec. 14, 2012, a 20-year-old fatally shot 20 children and six adult staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn; Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman shot concertgoers at a music festival in Las Vegas, Nev., leaving 59 people dead and 869 injured (413 by gunfire); Nov. 5, 2017, a gunman in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killed 26 people and wounded 20 at the First Baptist Church; and on Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 people and injuring 17. A semi-automatic rifle was used in all of these shootings. The Las Vegas shooter had 24 guns; 14 were AR-15 types with bump stocks that allowed them to function as automatics. The list goes on and on.
Palliative ideas, like a universal and more thorough “background check,” are just that. There’s no way to reduce overall gun deaths without seriously reducing the number of guns in private hands. Banning the AR-15 and other semi-automatics seems an obvious and enforceable measure. Several presidential candidates have suggested a mandatory buy-back program to collect such weapons already in public hands. Realize that this might reduce school and other mass shootings; however, it would not significantly lower the overall number of gun-related deaths.
The National Rifle Association was once an organization promoting hunting and marksmanship; now it promotes gun production and sales. We have police to protect us; private ownership of guns for self-protection promotes higher earnings for gun manufacturers, accidental shootings and a large fraction of our gun deaths.
Our country should dramatically disarm its citizenry. Alas, I realize this is very unlikely given our present beliefs and mentality.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.