As the Public Regulation Commission continues hearings on the proposed shutdown and replacement of the San Juan Generating Station — New Mexico’s largest remaining coal plant — it’s time to come clean about New Energy Economy.
I served as an attorney for over 30 years advising state and federal utility regulators and other clients. I know New Energy Economy well from my time at the PRC as general counsel and a commissioner’s assistant.
When New Energy Economy first became active before the PRC, I was hopeful that the entrance of a new party would bring fresh ideas, environmental expertise and a national perspective on the many challenges then being faced by the PRC.
Initially, my hopes seemed to be realized by New Energy Economy’s significant contributions in the PRC’s proceedings relating to advancing clean and renewable energy. Unfortunately, I have seen New Energy Economy evolve over the years from a staunch proponent of clean energy to what in my opinion it is now — a “kill PNM at all costs” organization so bent on punishing PNM that it has lost sight of the more important goal of transitioning New Mexico to clean energy and addressing climate change.
At the heart of the PRC cases on PNM’s exit from the San Juan Generating Station is the Energy Transition Act. The ETA was passed with bipartisan support by the Legislature earlier this year and championed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, House Speaker Brian Egolf, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, the Navajo Nation and a coalition of more than two dozen consumer, labor, environmental and community organizations. It will save PNM customers $80 million in 2023 alone, puts New Mexico on track toward 100 percent zero-carbon energy by 2045, provides $40 million for families who work in the coal industry, and ensures certainty for wind and solar companies that could create thousands of jobs in New Mexico. This bill provides needed help to workers and working families. It puts New Mexico at the forefront of our country’s efforts to combat global warming and is an accomplishment of which all New Mexicans should be proud.
Yet despite all the good the ETA would do for New Mexico, New Energy Economy, along with the coal industry and its allies, have done all they can to derail the new law.
From my perspective, New Energy Economy’s focus is no longer the environment — it is to financially penalize PNM for past actions. Rather than pursuing clean air and water, protected landscapes, action to prevent climate change and a healthy environment, New Energy Economy has taken positions that dovetailed with supporters of coal mining and burning, and oil and gas development — to the detriment of the environment and New Mexicans’ health and economy. New Energy Economy has done so because of its apparent obsession with penalizing PNM. Here are some examples:
In 2017, New Energy Economy opposed PNM’s request to add enough renewable energy to serve 40,000 homes because PNM would own a portion of those renewables. Renewable energy is pollution-free regardless of ownership.
Also in 2017, New Energy Economy attacked the credibility of a PNM study that concluded PNM should stop using coal. While New Energy Economy argued for PNM’s faster exit from coal, its position supported fossil industry arguments that the study was flawed.
This year, New Energy Economy sided with Southwest Generation, a company with significant natural gas assets, and asked the PRC to halt PNM’s use of its zero-emission Palo Verde nuclear plant. Because PNM’s share of Palo Verde is small, New Energy Economy’s advocacy would have no effect at all on Palo Verde operations. What it could do, though, is cause PNM to use more climate-disrupting gas generation, which would benefit Southwest Generation.
New Energy Economy’s misguided focus on punishing utilities also was evident earlier this year when New Energy Economy killed a community solar proposal that would have reduced rates for low-income customers, because the solar would be utility-owned.
New Energy Economy may be a persistent advocate for PNM financial penance. That is its right. But the groups that supported the ETA and I want to look forward, not backward, and move New Mexico quickly toward the strong environmental, health and economic benefits that a clean energy future will provide.
