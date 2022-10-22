Like sand running through our hands, the time is short to find creative solutions to New Mexico’s forest crisis before the dead timber from recent fires becomes unmarketable, and the next big one decimates more land and livelihoods.

Well, actually, there are over 100 million reasons why we need to act now and act fast. This is not just the estimated dollar value of standing dead timber from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that will be lost if we don’t harvest within the next 18 months to four years. It also represents the opportunity cost of not using this value to help underwrite the expense of forest thinning and restoration. Because once our dead trees have no commercial value and forest restoration becomes expensive and dangerous, we’ll have lost the window of opportunity to chart a new course for our future.

The stakes could not be higher. There is much more on the line than whether we have to look at an unsightly bunch of burnt sticks for decades. If the forested uplands are not rendered safely accessible for firewood cutting, hunting and grazing, it will prompt the existing population’s exodus from our rural areas and jeopardize centuries of rich Hispano-Indigenous culture. Restoration and managing our forest are not just an economic or ecological issue — but a social justice issue. Do we turn our back on life ways that have come to define New Mexico, or do we lean into the hard work of reconceiving how we treat the land and the people who rely on it?

Charles Curtin has three decades of experience in landscape conservation across the West and beyond and has co-founded programs in adaptive management at MIT, taught at Harvard and elsewhere, and is the author of numerous books and articles. He lives and works in the Mora Valley, where he co-founded the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Initiative to find collective, commonsense solutions to natural resource challenges.

