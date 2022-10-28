In recent months, I have seen several articles, letters to the editor and opinion pieces about how bad a job the U.S. Forest Service has done regarding wildland fire. Many are calling for additional public input, studies and extensive vetting of prescribed burn plans far in advance of these events taking place.

I wish to remind those who are so adamantly against prescribed fire as a tool to mitigate wildfire in our state that we are running out of time. With global warming stressing our environment and unpredictable weather patterns becoming the norm, we are running out of time to treat our forests. With an overabundance of dead woody material on the ground, decadent dense stands of timber, trees stressed by temperature, insects and disease, a lack of water and multiyear drought, time is not on our side.

Slowing down the prescribed fire process to a crawl or standstill is not the answer. If anything, the fires we have seen that have been so destructive should encourage us to apply multiple measures to thin the forests to prevent similar fires in the not too distant future. Utilizing prescribed fire, where appropriate, is the cheapest, quickest, easiest, safest and most effective way to change the landscape in a positive way.

Brian Kliesen has lived in White Rock since 2003. He has been a professional wildland firefighter and has 28 seasons of firefighting experience.

