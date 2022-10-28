In recent months, I have seen several articles, letters to the editor and opinion pieces about how bad a job the U.S. Forest Service has done regarding wildland fire. Many are calling for additional public input, studies and extensive vetting of prescribed burn plans far in advance of these events taking place.
I wish to remind those who are so adamantly against prescribed fire as a tool to mitigate wildfire in our state that we are running out of time. With global warming stressing our environment and unpredictable weather patterns becoming the norm, we are running out of time to treat our forests. With an overabundance of dead woody material on the ground, decadent dense stands of timber, trees stressed by temperature, insects and disease, a lack of water and multiyear drought, time is not on our side.
Slowing down the prescribed fire process to a crawl or standstill is not the answer. If anything, the fires we have seen that have been so destructive should encourage us to apply multiple measures to thin the forests to prevent similar fires in the not too distant future. Utilizing prescribed fire, where appropriate, is the cheapest, quickest, easiest, safest and most effective way to change the landscape in a positive way.
There is no local timber industry to effectively harvest the trees, nor can firewood cutting remove enough fuel from these areas. Many areas are inaccessible, road-less or in wilderness. Mechanical thinning still requires the wood to be removed and to have access to the area.
All land management agencies have faced reduced budgets and are experiencing difficulty in finding personnel to work the long and arduous fire seasons. In the Forest Service, over 50 percent of the agency's budget goes to fighting wildfires.
With the recent strong monsoonal pattern we have experienced since June and July, we now face flooding and debris flows that may take years to stabilize and repair. With the rains, we will see a lush and green understory of grasses, brush and new growth of all kinds. Depending on the winter and spring, this growth could put us back into the very same cycle that allowed the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire to gain a foothold and burn so quickly.
Without ongoing yearly treatment, prescribed fires, mechanical thinning, small-scale timber harvesting and firewood cutting, we will be in the same predicament in the future.
Drive from Santa Fe north to Española and look east into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. You will see the burn scar of the Pacheco Fire (10,000 acres, 2011), just below and to the north of the Santa Fe Ski Area. Looking to the west, towards Los Alamos and the Jemez Mountains, you can make out the fire scars of the Cerro Grande Fire (43,000 acres, 2000) and the Las Conchas Fire (156,000 acres, 2011). Further to the west between Los Alamos and Jemez Springs was the Cerro Pelado Fire (45,600 acres, 2022). To the north of Las Vegas and east of Angel Fire was the Cooks Peak Fire (60,000 acres, 2022).
These and another hundred fires in the immediate area tell a story that the climate and environment are changing and we must change along with it. The question is will we have enough time?
Brian Kliesen has lived in White Rock since 2003. He has been a professional wildland firefighter and has 28 seasons of firefighting experience.