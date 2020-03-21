First, I think that what Sparky Griego said is true (“Taking useful lessons in this crisis,” My View, March 17). Sparky said that she thinks we are learning some useful lessons. I think that’s very true because we have to slow our days down. We have to slow our days down because things are closing.
It’s important and good for you when the day is slower because your day is less stimulating. I think that children need more home time with their parent/s. I am enjoying and not enjoying staying home a lot. I am enjoying staying home and having slow days, but I am not enjoying all the work I have to do around the house.
Second, I agree that your health is not worth sacrificing. Your health gives you a lot of things like happiness, community, friendship, the ability to run and play and bike and skateboard and swim. If you have COVID-19, you would not be able to do any of this.
Finally, the reason we are staying home is to keep us safe and to keep other people safe in case we have COVID-19 but don’t have any symptoms. One of the big lessons is that we have to think not just what is good for us but everyone else, too.
This is really important because we are all connected, not alone. You need to think before you do something, and think will this affect other people? Am I just thinking about what I want?
