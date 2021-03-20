Conditions within the Vaihingen Nazi Concentration Camp were horrific, especially during that dreadful winter of 1944-45.
The Jews living within this camp were imported from the Radom Ghetto in Poland to engage in slave labor for 12-hour shifts without a break. They built armaments, dug tunnels for bomb shelters and more. The subhuman conditions and treatment of prisoners caused Vaihingen to have one of the highest mortality rates of all the camps. Vaihingen was where sick and dying people were sent.
Yet, despite all this, Jews of the Vaihingen still managed to celebrate Passover.
They were determined to preserve their tradition and experience freedom, despite the fact that doing so was risky. Moshe Perl, a prisoner, relates, “We were already used to our miserable situation. We saw death before our eyes. But we were not willing to eat chametz (food made with leavened grain, like bread) on Passover. But, where could we get flour and potatoes and how could we bake matzah?
“Yet we managed! Shortly before Passover, an SS man entered my workshop, where I painted signs, and asked me to make targets for target practice. An idea flashed through my mind — I suggested making big targets with wooden frames and covering them with paper bags from the camp storehouse. I claimed that I would need flour, lots of flour, to paste the pictures of soldiers on the targets. He asked how much flour. I said I would need five kilograms. He liked my suggestion and immediately gave me an appropriate referral.”
Despite the risk of immediate execution, the Jews of the Vaihingen went to work baking the matzah in secret. Perl relates, “Throughout the camp, we organized. We found a wheel among my work tools with which to perforate the matzah and our matzah baking entered into high gear. We collected glass bottles, washed them well, cleaned the upside-down table with the fragments and kneaded the dough. We baked the matzah in the oven in my workroom, keeping the door and windows hermetically sealed. We hid the baked [matzah] under the shingles of our workshop roof.”
When the night of the Passover Seder came, 20 Jewish prisoners managed to pull off a Seder. They ate the matzah, potatoes and drank homemade wine, which consisted of water and sugar. They even managed to read the Haggadah!
Right before the Allied invasion, many of these prisoners were sent on a death march to the Dachau Concentration Camp. But Moshe Perl lived to tell the story.
This past year has been a challenging one. We lost loved ones. We suffered illness. We suffered loneliness and isolation. And that’s why we need to celebrate Passover now more than ever. At 8 p.m. Saturday, we will usher the festival of our liberation.
This year marks 3,333 years since the historic Exodus from Egypt, the moment we became a free nation. Throughout these 3,333 years, our people have suffered ups and downs, and lots of horrific persecution. Yet no one was able to take our freedom away from us — a gift granted to us by Almighty G-d that miraculous day.
While we may not be able to gather as a community, we can still celebrate together with millions of Jews around the world marking the miraculous existence of our people. And the Jewish Center has you covered.
Visit santafejcc.com/sederkit to order your free Seder kit to help you celebrate your freedom. Visit santafejcc.com/passover for your full Passover guide, instruction and insight. The festival begins at 8 p.m. March 27 and continues eight days through 8:06 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Wishing you a happy and kosher festival of redemption!
