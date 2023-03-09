About 10 years ago at a school event, I learned about First Serve New Mexico education and tennis program. The program was four days a week after school and the kids would get tutoring and tennis lessons, and almost unbelievably — it was free.
I attended the first parent meeting and met Eleanor Brenner who founded the program with her late husband, Richard. I learned about their passion and their vision to offer a place for public school children to grow and expand their potential. When both of my kids signed up to participate, I had no idea the impact that First Serve New Mexico would have on all of our lives.
Why tennis? For all those tennis players out there, you know that no one is good when they first play tennis. Tennis takes time, it takes effort, commitment and sacrifice. This free program is not free. To participate, you must put in the work and effort. If you put in the time, you will be rewarded. Tennis is also mostly played without a referee or official. Most match rules and calls are at the discretion of the players. Through tennis and this program, kids learn at a young age about the importance of honesty and integrity. They learn how to discuss disagreements and solve conflicts (I wish our politicians could figure this one out).
Fast forward to 2023. Winters, especially this one, in Santa Fe can limit the use of outdoor courts. Since the sale of Shellaberger Tennis Center, public access to indoor courts is nonexistent. While First Serve New Mexico students are still receiving regular tutoring sessions, they have not played tennis since early December. Court time provides student athletes with exercise, stress relief, socialization, laughter and a chance to fine tune aspects of their game and prepare for the competitive high school season. The need for a new indoor/outdoor tennis facility is immediate.
Fortunately, help is on the way, thanks to the incredible generosity of Scott and Kimberley Sheffield, who are funding the construction of the First Serve New Mexico Academy and the Forked Lightning Racquet Club. The campus will feature six outdoor tennis courts, six indoor tennis courts, four pickleball courts, state of the art classrooms and a beautiful clubhouse. The facility will bring together tennis and tutoring in one location for the students of First Serve New Mexico. It also will provide the larger Santa Fe tennis community with a first-class facility to grow tennis and the world’s fastest growing sport: pickleball.
I was so moved by what the Sheffields were willing to do for our community that I asked myself, “What can I do?” Starting in March, my company, Southwest Spray Foam and Roofing, will match every dollar donated to First Serve New Mexico up to $50,000, which will be used to provide a roofing system for the facility. Please join me and visit the First Serve New Mexico booth at the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Show on Saturday and Sunday. You can check out the scale model of the new facility and meet some of the board members, staff and stellar students of First Serve New Mexico.
This program has been a blessing to my family. It is so much more than just tennis and tutoring. With the generous help of the Sheffields, Eleanor Brenner’s vision will soon be a reality. I hope the community of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico will come together and join me in “raising the roof” for First Serve New Mexico.
Matthew Segura and his company, Southwest Spray Foam and Roofing, support First Serve New Mexico.