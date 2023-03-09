About 10 years ago at a school event, I learned about First Serve New Mexico education and tennis program. The program was four days a week after school and the kids would get tutoring and tennis lessons, and almost unbelievably — it was free.

I attended the first parent meeting and met Eleanor Brenner who founded the program with her late husband, Richard. I learned about their passion and their vision to offer a place for public school children to grow and expand their potential. When both of my kids signed up to participate, I had no idea the impact that First Serve New Mexico would have on all of our lives.

Why tennis? For all those tennis players out there, you know that no one is good when they first play tennis. Tennis takes time, it takes effort, commitment and sacrifice. This free program is not free. To participate, you must put in the work and effort. If you put in the time, you will be rewarded. Tennis is also mostly played without a referee or official. Most match rules and calls are at the discretion of the players. Through tennis and this program, kids learn at a young age about the importance of honesty and integrity. They learn how to discuss disagreements and solve conflicts (I wish our politicians could figure this one out).