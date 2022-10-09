Let's walk and roll, Santa Fe!

This week, schools across the city will be celebrating National Walk and Roll to School Day by taking to our streets, sidewalks and trails by foot, bike or scooter. One day is not enough, so let's celebrate Walk and Roll to School Week together.

The week starts off with bike trains to Nina Otero Community School and Ortiz Middle School on Tuesday, followed Wednesday by a "walking school bus" to Nina Otero, with César Chávez Elementary School and Capital High School students invited and separate processions to El Camino Real Academy and Amy Biehl Community School.

Jeri Lyn Mourning Manzanares is an educator, Safe Routes to School champion at Nina Otero Community School and a member of the Santa Fe Safe Routes to School Coalition.

