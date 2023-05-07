It may not pop up on your calendar, but May 8 to May 12 is Economic Development Week.

Created in 2016 by the International Economic Development Council, the week highlights state and local efforts to create jobs and improve economic well-being. Unlike market-driven growth, economic development is a deliberate policy initiative to improve economic security for families.

In New Mexico, this is particularly relevant as the state Economic Development Department and our local partner organizations join forces to diversify the economy and attract higher-paying jobs. While the free market has brought us steady growth from many economic sectors, our initiatives target avenues to future-proof New Mexico with innovative, high-paying jobs for New Mexico graduates.

Alicia J. Keyes is Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Economic Development Department; economist Jon Clark is deputy secretary.

