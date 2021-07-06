The last time I studied Talmud was in 2013, at a yeshiva in Israel. Since then, I’ve gotten married, had two adorable children and started my writing and graphic design careers — all great things that don’t really leave time for in-depth Torah study in the original text.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve cracked open many books over the years and I listen to Torah podcasts while driving carpool. But there’s something about setting aside a good chunk of time without distractions to lose oneself in divine wisdom. I miss it.
And I know I am one of the lucky ones who got to attend a yeshiva high school and graduate school and can read the original texts. So many people never got that chance, or are many years away from their yeshiva experience.
That’s why I am excited to join the Pop-Up Yeshiva at the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad this summer. I am looking forward to sitting down with Santa Feans of all ages and backgrounds to relive my yeshiva experience and help others get a taste of the ancient 3,333-year-old wisdom that somehow is relevant to our modern times.
Look, they don’t call us the People of the Book for nothing. Torah is what kept our nation alive and thriving throughout the generations. It’s what kept us connected to our heritage, to G-d, and to our community. It’s what makes Judaism unique. It’s what guides and directs us to be better people and to help others. It’s the source of our responsibility toward society. It’s the inspiration and drive behind the Israeli disaster team coming to Surfside, Fla., to help with search and rescue in the collapsed building. It’s who we are and why we do what we do.
And it wasn’t always easy to study. Our ancestors were persecuted for studying Torah, many were killed for teaching it, mounds of Jewish books have been burned and the practice outlawed by the Greeks, Romans, Dominican Catholics, Persians, Soviets, and almost every other major empire.
Today, Torah is available everywhere. You can buy thousands of Jewish books on Amazon. You can read or listen to any Torah class online. It’s been translated into every language. G-d’s wisdom is at the tip of our fingers. And no one is stopping us.
Which is why it’s fascinating that there are still so many Jews who don’t study regularly. I get it. Life gets in the way. We don’t have access to teachers or subjects we connect with. We’re full of questions but don’t know where to start getting answers.
But we humans have a real need to take the time to nourish our intellect. Our minds need more than a quick two minute video on social media or article on the web. Our questions need more than a Google answer.
I invite you to join the Pop-Up Yeshiva and nourish your mind and soul. Here’s your chance for deep study. Get your questions answered. A crew of rabbis and rebbetzins are waiting to set up a time to study one-on-one with you, any topic of your choosing. Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted, it’s a great time to get out again, to connect with community.
I’m looking forward to revisiting my yeshiva experience and sharing it with you. Let’s immerse ourselves in G-dly, soulful wisdom and see how our ancient tradition can enhance our daily lives. Visit popupyeshiva.com to request a study slot.
