Getting “tough” on crime does little to prevent gun violence, while passing commonsense gun violence prevention laws has proven to change the equation.

Two years ago, I facilitated a gun violence prevention project with a group of male teenagers. They all had one thing in common: They had recently shot and killed someone. There was no security guard in the room because I didn’t need one. These teenagers were kind, polite and deeply remorseful about what they had done. It was evident that we had failed both them and the people they had killed.

Yet, lawmakers still are so often convinced that we can incarcerate our way out of the tragic mess that is gun violence in our state. If that formula worked, we would be the safest state in the country. Nothing could be further from the truth. Gun deaths increased 16.8% in 2021 to 562, with 44% being homicides, statistics from the state Department of Health show.

Miranda Viscoli is co-president of New Mexicans To Prevent Gun Violence.

