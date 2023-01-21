Getting “tough” on crime does little to prevent gun violence, while passing commonsense gun violence prevention laws has proven to change the equation.
Two years ago, I facilitated a gun violence prevention project with a group of male teenagers. They all had one thing in common: They had recently shot and killed someone. There was no security guard in the room because I didn’t need one. These teenagers were kind, polite and deeply remorseful about what they had done. It was evident that we had failed both them and the people they had killed.
Yet, lawmakers still are so often convinced that we can incarcerate our way out of the tragic mess that is gun violence in our state. If that formula worked, we would be the safest state in the country. Nothing could be further from the truth. Gun deaths increased 16.8% in 2021 to 562, with 44% being homicides, statistics from the state Department of Health show.
The underlying tragedy is that every gun death is 100% preventable. Gun violence is a multifaceted problem that demands a multi-pronged public health approach. We need comprehensive laws that countenance the nuanced nature of the problem. And, we need programs that encourage and incentivize behavioral changes that scaffold our youth while making our communities safer.
This legislative session, New Mexico has a rare opportunity to pass laws that can change the gun violence equation. These bills are already in the legislative process and should elicit broad support:
First up should be the codification of an Office of Gun Violence Prevention. We spend $30 million annually to address DWI issues, while spending next to nothing on gun violence prevention. This despite the fact that nearly four times as many people die from gun violence annually here. A 2019 congressional study found gun violence costs the state of New Mexico $1.8 billion per year. It is fiscally irresponsible for us to continue ignoring the problem and not fund programs to mitigate gun violence.
Next up is a bill to raise the age to 21 in order to purchase or possess semi-automatic firearms, including assault weapons. Another bill holds gun manufacturers accountable for their products like every other industry. And finally, a “Child Access Prevention” law. Gun violence is the leading cause of death in New Mexico for children ages 1-18. Every month, on average, our state loses roughly three children to gun violence.
There are three more lifesaving bills. We need to pass amendments to shore up the extreme-risk protection law designed to keep guns out of unsafe hands. We need to pass the bill that will place a 10-day hold on the purchase of firearms to reduce suicides and homicides. And last but certainly not least, we should pass pending legislation that will ban assault weapons. Our Legislature and governor have an opportunity to make a significant impact on the underlying causes that are killing our children and undermining our communities.
A majority of the work we do at New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is with youth. We hear their stories and witness their very real fears. They are confused that adults so often fail to keep them safe from gun violence. And, truly, we are all too often failing our children.
But, in a democracy like ours, opportunities arise to do the right thing. Passing gun violence prevention laws this year should be near the top of every legislator’s mind. Children are the future of New Mexico. We have a chance to pass laws that reduce gun violence in their schools and in their communities.
That is the audacity of hope.
Miranda Viscoli is co-president of New Mexicans To Prevent Gun Violence.