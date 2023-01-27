It is incredibly difficult to run a business right now. In my 30 years as a business owner and nonprofit professional, the last three years have been the most challenging ever. The top challenges are lack of workers and inflation. But there are others, including supply chain problems, crime, and dealing with customers and the general public who are stressed out, angry and too often behaving poorly.
Due to pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies had to reorganize and recreate how they operate. Being forced to completely reorganize a business or any organization stresses the people working there. And it harms the quality of the service being provided.
When the restrictions were lifted, we had to once again change how we operate to address an unprecedented set of challenges. While the government provided financial assistance so that many businesses were not forced to close permanently, no government policy has helped (or can help) with the lack of labor, supply chain and other challenges.
All of these changes have left many people who work feeling burned out, beat up and exhausted. If you do not believe me, go talk to a teacher, server, store clerk, restaurant manager or anybody else who kept working over the last three years. In my restaurants, we are losing employees to emotional breakdowns and substance abuse.
We have a serious labor shortage. The state of New Mexico has a 24% vacancy rate. I have been told the city of Santa Fe’s vacancy rate is even higher. There is a teacher shortage. (On the day I wrote this, the Santa Fe Public Schools web site listed 68 certified teaching vacancies, and 175 job openings in total.) Most business owners I know are struggling to find employees. I believe one factor keeping folks away from returning to work is that many workplaces are stressful to work at.
If Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature want to really help family-owned businesses and their workers, here is what they should do this legislative session: Leave us alone to run our businesses.
We do not need another demand put on us from the government right now. Any new rules — especially those that incentivize people not to work — take our focus away from serving our customers and providing a positive work environment for our employees. And contrary to what many legislators apparently believe, we business owners care about our employees and are best able to address their desire for higher pay and a positive working environment. Statewide, one-size-fits-all policies are counterproductive.
Instead, the Legislature should focus on the people it serves. Education outcomes are going in the wrong direction, and student attendance is down. Crime is up, and police departments are stretched to the limit. The mental health system has been struggling for years. Rather than micromanage our family-owned businesses, state and local governments should get their own houses in order.
We are a deep blue state, and the governor just won reelection. If our politicians want to transform society, it can wait until the next legislative session in 2024. This year, please, just give us a break.
George Gundrey is native of Santa Fe and a restaurant owner in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.