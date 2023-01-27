It is incredibly difficult to run a business right now. In my 30 years as a business owner and nonprofit professional, the last three years have been the most challenging ever. The top challenges are lack of workers and inflation. But there are others, including supply chain problems, crime, and dealing with customers and the general public who are stressed out, angry and too often behaving poorly.

Due to pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies had to reorganize and recreate how they operate. Being forced to completely reorganize a business or any organization stresses the people working there. And it harms the quality of the service being provided.

When the restrictions were lifted, we had to once again change how we operate to address an unprecedented set of challenges. While the government provided financial assistance so that many businesses were not forced to close permanently, no government policy has helped (or can help) with the lack of labor, supply chain and other challenges.

George Gundrey is native of Santa Fe and a restaurant owner in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

