The Santa Fe City Council soon will be deciding whether to approve a developer’s rezoning request and subdivision proposal at 2200 Old Pecos Trail. The proposed development is along the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor, the last unspoiled gateway into Santa Fe, designated so by city resolutions in 1999 and 2015. In addition to the developer’s plan, there is a creative perspective that has yet to be explored. Focusing only on traffic, let us consider a more advantageous alternative design.
The accompanying schematic drawing, titled “2200 Old Pecos Trail Proposed Development” shows the developer’s plan and a suggested alternative plan. The developer’s plan is based on the drawing contained in the applicant’s submittal. Both plans focus on road access to the property. The alternative plan would benefit any zoning classification.
The developer’s plan has several aspects that can be seen as drawbacks. The design includes access to the property at two locations, one on West Zia Road and the other on Old Pecos Trail, when a single access would be preferable. In the developer’s plan, vehicles exiting directly onto Old Pecos Trail cannot travel north toward downtown, but instead must first drive southward. Drivers must navigate across a four-lane arterial road of rapidly moving traffic, endangering themselves as well as others.
Vehicles must make a dangerous U-turn at one of two locations where there is no traffic signal to assist. The southern location at Calle Espejo is currently marked “No U-turn.” The developer’s plan would also necessitate a deceleration lane to slow traffic entering the property from the north, effectively widening Old Pecos Trail from two to three southbound lanes.
Let’s examine the alternative plan that would resolve these traffic problems with the developer’s plan. Vehicles would not need to exit directly onto Old Pecos Trail. The alternative suggests building a bridge over the shallow arroyo that cuts across the property. All traffic would be routed to West Zia Road, where a safe turn onto Old Pecos Trail is possible because of the existing traffic signal. In this alternative, Old Pecos Trail would remain unchanged. No deceleration lane would widen the road or interrupt the bike lane. No dangerous U-turns would be necessary.
This design would be more advantageous for the residents of the development as well as the community at large and for all vehicles traveling on Old Pecos Trail. At the Aug. 18 Planning Commission hearing, the developer’s consultant said, regarding the arroyo, “We were gonna bridge it, with a culvert … the numbers actually weren’t showing a need for a really big culvert.” This indicates that a bridge, while it would need to be well-designed, could be inexpensively built.
The final plan that is approved must consider the benefits to all of the Santa Fe community and needs to reflect our values. Let’s put safety first for our residents and all travelers, preserving Old Pecos Trail as an iconic, historic and scenic corridor.
If you are a city resident or if you drive Old Pecos Trail, I urge you to please attend the City Council meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall to let your voice be heard. If you cannot attend, please consider submitting a written comment on the city’s public portal: santafe.primegov.com/public/portal.
Celia Craig Kimball is an artist who attended architectural design school before making Santa Fe her home over 40 years ago.