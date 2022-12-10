2200 Old Pecos Trail - An Alternative Plan

The Santa Fe City Council soon will be deciding whether to approve a developer’s rezoning request and subdivision proposal at 2200 Old Pecos Trail. The proposed development is along the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor, the last unspoiled gateway into Santa Fe, designated so by city resolutions in 1999 and 2015. In addition to the developer’s plan, there is a creative perspective that has yet to be explored. Focusing only on traffic, let us consider a more advantageous alternative design.

The accompanying schematic drawing, titled “2200 Old Pecos Trail Proposed Development” shows the developer’s plan and a suggested alternative plan. The developer’s plan is based on the drawing contained in the applicant’s submittal. Both plans focus on road access to the property. The alternative plan would benefit any zoning classification.

The developer’s plan has several aspects that can be seen as drawbacks. The design includes access to the property at two locations, one on West Zia Road and the other on Old Pecos Trail, when a single access would be preferable. In the developer’s plan, vehicles exiting directly onto Old Pecos Trail cannot travel north toward downtown, but instead must first drive southward. Drivers must navigate across a four-lane arterial road of rapidly moving traffic, endangering themselves as well as others.

Celia Craig Kimball is an artist who attended architectural design school before making Santa Fe her home over 40 years ago.

